High-Yield rental properties in Bangkok to invest in 2023

Bangkok is a bustling city that attracts both tourists and expats. As a result, condos in Bangkok enjoy very high demand. Condos in Bangkok are generally considered to be a high-yield investment opportunity for landlords, as they offer a steady stream of rental income and have the potential for capital appreciation over time.

Why Bangkok Condos are a Great Investment

Bangkok’s thriving tourism industry and growing expat community make it an attractive destination for property investors. Not only do condos in the city offer a reliable source of rental income, but their value also tends to increase over time.

Location is a crucial factor when considering a condo investment in Bangkok. Some areas of the city have higher rental yields than others, thanks to factors such as proximity to public transportation, popular tourist attractions, and business centres.

In this section, we will provide details on seven high-yield condos in Bangkok that investors should not overlook. Each of these properties offers a strong return on investment due to their desirable locations, modern amenities, and appeal to both tourists and long-term residents. By carefully analyzing these options, investors can make informed decisions and maximize their returns in Bangkok’s bustling property market.

7 High-Yield Condos in Bangkok Worth Considering

1. Sindhorn Tonson

Price for sale: 19,900,000 THB

Rental Yield: 9%

Sindhorn Tonson is a luxurious condo in Bangkok, located in the highly sought-after Langsuan area. This high-end residential complex offers sophisticated and contemporary living spaces, ranging from one to three-bedroom units with floor areas from 50 to 200 square meters. Each unit features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide stunning panoramic views of the city, along with top-of-the-line finishes and appliances.

Sindhorn Tonson also boasts an impressive array of facilities and amenities. Residents can enjoy a range of recreational activities, including a swimming pool, a fitness centre, a sauna, a jacuzzi, and a garden terrace. This condo in Bangkok also offers a concierge service, covered parking, and 24-hour security, ensuring that residents have everything they need for a safe and comfortable living experience.

Sindhorn Tonson is ideally situated in one of Bangkok’s most desirable neighbourhoods, providing easy access to the city’s top attractions and amenities. Residents can take advantage of the condo’s close proximity to high-end shopping malls, fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment venues, and international schools.

2. Indy Bangna

Price for sale: 7,500,000 THB

Rental Yield: 9%

Located in the heart of Bangna, Indy Bangna is a modern and elegant high-rise condo in Bangkok that offers a variety of units to suit different lifestyles and needs. From spacious one-bedroom units to cosy studios, there’s something for everyone here.

The condo boasts a beautiful outdoor swimming pool that’s perfect for lounging and soaking up the sun. There’s also a fully equipped fitness centre, a sauna, and a steam room where residents can relax and unwind after a long day. The units themselves are beautifully designed, with stylish furnishings and high-quality appliances. Many of them offer stunning views of the city skyline and are filled with natural light. The open-plan layouts create a spacious and airy feel, making them ideal for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a quiet night in.

3. Cooper condo

Price for sale: 11,000,000 THB

Rental Yield: 6%

Cooper Siam is an exquisite condo in Bangkok that offers a sophisticated and comfortable living experience.

Located in the bustling Siam area, Cooper Siam offers an oasis of tranquillity amidst the vibrant city centre. The condo boasts a variety of unit options, ranging from cosy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, making it an excellent choice for young professionals, families, and retirees.

One of the standout features of Cooper Siam is its sleek and modern design. The units are beautifully furnished and feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The open-plan layouts create a spacious and airy feel, while the large windows offer breathtaking views of the city.

4. Supalai Oriental

Price for sale: 10,000,000 THB

Rental Yield: 7%

Supalai Oriental is a condominium located in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a high-rise residential building with modern architecture and contemporary designs. The condominium offers luxurious living spaces with a range of facilities and amenities.

Supalai Oriental comprises two towers, each with 67 floors, and is located in the heart of the city, providing easy access to various attractions, shopping centres, and business districts. The building features a variety of condo units, including studio apartments, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units, and three-bedroom units.

The condo units in Supalai Oriental are elegantly designed with modern features and fittings, including air conditioning, high-quality kitchen appliances, and stylish bathrooms. The building has a range of facilities for residents, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, sauna, and 24-hour security.

5. Base Park Condo

Price for sale: 5,000,000 THB

Rental Yield: 7%

Base Park Condo is a modern residential building located in Bangkok, Thailand. This condominium is a high-rise building that offers a comfortable and convenient living experience to its residents.

The Base Park Condo is situated in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok, which is a bustling neighbourhood with a mix of residential and commercial properties. The condo building has 28 floors and is composed of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

The condo units at Base Park Condo are designed to provide comfort and functionality. They are equipped with essential amenities such as air conditioning, a refrigerator, and a washing machine. The units are also furnished with modern designs and fittings, including sleek kitchens and stylish bathrooms.

The Base Park Condo provides a range of facilities and amenities for its residents, such as a swimming pool, fitness centre, 24-hour security, and a rooftop garden. Additionally, the condo building has a convenient location, with easy access to public transportation, including the BTS Skytrain.

6. Baan Klang Muang Sa

Price for sale: 6,500,000 THB

Rental Yield: 7%

Baan Klang Muang SA is a modern residential complex located in Samut Prakan, which is a province in the central region of Thailand. This residential complex is a gated community that offers a luxurious and comfortable living experience to its residents.

Baan Klang Muang SA is comprised of several different housing units, including townhouses, twin houses, and single-detached houses. The complex is built on a large piece of land and has many green spaces, parks, and playgrounds, providing a peaceful and serene environment for residents.

Each housing unit at Baan Klang Muang SA is designed with modern architectural designs and high-quality materials, providing a comfortable and luxurious living space. The houses come with essential amenities, such as air conditioning, water heaters, and a fitted kitchen. The residential complex provides many facilities and amenities for its residents, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness centre, and 24-hour security. The clubhouse has various features, including a restaurant, lounge area, meeting rooms, and a game room.

7. Lumpini Suite

Price for sale: 8,200,000 THB

Rental yield: 7%

Lumpini Suite is composed of a single tower with 33 floors, and it offers various condo units, including studio apartments, one-bedroom units, and two-bedroom units. The condo units feature modern designs and fittings, including air conditioning, high-quality kitchen appliances, and stylish bathrooms.

This condo in Bangkok provides many facilities and amenities for its residents, such as a swimming pool, fitness centre, sauna, and 24-hour security. Additionally, the building has a spacious lobby and ample parking spaces for residents and guests. Lumpini Suite is also located near various essential services such as hospitals, schools, and supermarkets, providing a comfortable and convenient living experience for residents.

