Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options
PHOTOS: BK-Asia, Taco Bell
A media release says that Taco Bell is opening its first Thailand location on the first floor of Mercuryville mall in central Bangkok. Partnering with Siam Taco Company, part of TTA (Thoresen Thai Agencies) they bring the Mexican-inspired cuisine to the big mango in early 2019.
Although we are all waiting on the edge of our seats for the opening of Taco Bell there are other options available, some would say even better. We haven’t even told you about their results of weeks of in-market researching of the ‘Kickin’ Chicken Taco’, a specialty item developed specifically for the Thai market. No matter, you’ll be able to test drive it for yourself soon.
We believe there are better ways to indulge your Mexican desires, so here we propose three options to fulfill your taco cravings in Bangkok:
Two Mexican brothers have been making a name for themselves with their authentic Mexican cuisine, maybe its time you find out why.
It’s all about the tortillas right? Well here they are made in house every step of the way, a husband and wife team are leaving their mark in On Nut’s Habito Mall.
It’s late, you just finished work, where do you get tacos and a beer? La Monita. They also make their tortillas in house, so go, hurry.
Buen Provecho.
SOURCE: The Nation
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options
PHOTOS: BK-Asia, Taco Bell
A media release says that Taco Bell is opening its first Thailand location on the first floor of Mercuryville mall in central Bangkok. Partnering with Siam Taco Company, part of TTA (Thoresen Thai Agencies) they bring the Mexican-inspired cuisine to the big mango in early 2019.
Although we are all waiting on the edge of our seats for the opening of Taco Bell there are other options available, some would say even better. We haven’t even told you about their results of weeks of in-market researching of the ‘Kickin’ Chicken Taco’, a specialty item developed specifically for the Thai market. No matter, you’ll be able to test drive it for yourself soon.
We believe there are better ways to indulge your Mexican desires, so here we propose three options to fulfill your taco cravings in Bangkok:
Two Mexican brothers have been making a name for themselves with their authentic Mexican cuisine, maybe its time you find out why.
Its all about the tortillas right? Well here they are made in house every step of the way, a husband and wife team are leaving their mark in On Nut’s Habito Mall.
It’s late, you just finished work, where do you get tacos and a beer? La Monita. They also make their tortillas in house, so go, hurry.
Buen Provecho.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
2 Year old Burmese boy found too late
Photo: Bangkok Post
After 9 days of searching, a missing 2 year old Burmese boy has been found dead in a sugar can field in the U Thong district, Suphan Buri, north-west of Bangkok. Yesterday the Suphan Buri Governor ordered some 700 rescuers to meticulously search the plantation for any signs of the boy.
The body was found around 4.30 pm yesterday about 5 kilometres from where he went missing. The body was taken for an autopsy although the boy is believed to have died from exhaustion, dehydration and malnutrition.
Missing since December 17, Saui Piew, son of migrant workers from Myanmar, went out to play in the fields where his parents worked and was not seen again. Four elephants, hundreds of volunteer rescue workers, police and soldiers were involved in the search of the 80-acre field with around 2 metre high sugarcane plants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day
Bangkok and inner city suburbs continue to be covered in smog for the fifth straight day.
The Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported that the amount of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in 19 roadside areas exceeded the safety limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre, while nine other places had levels that could negatively impact health.
The BMA Governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang meanwhile says that city authorities continued to undertake measures to reduce dust particles. He said all the 50 district offices had dispatched workers to spray water and wash roads at risky spots, including the area in front of Din Daeng Police Station, which is among the worst-hit.
The PCD said weather conditions and lack of winds had partially contributed to the surge of dust.
The PCD warned that the air quality may continue to pose a threat to public health into Tuesday and is urging people to stay indoors or wear N95-rated face masks if they go out (not the cheap facemarks you buy at pharmacies which will do next to nothing).
He said city workers would keep implementing the measure until the dust particle levels returned to the safe limits.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Russian model becomes Queen of Malaysia after marrying Muslim king
Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options
Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options
2 Year old Burmese boy found too late
More leather back sea turtle eggs found at a Phang Nga beach
Free internet for low income earners with registered welfare cards
Medical marijuana approved in Thailand
Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach
New Chalong Circle traffic conditions for New Year traffic
AMLO seizes ‘Phoenix’, plans to sell by auction
Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018
Medical marijuana is now legal in Thailand
Cabinet passes civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
Two Russian tourists from Phuket lost in Phang Nga forest, found safe
Phuket gears up for Christmas and New Year festivities
Imam shot in Christmas Day shooting outside Pattani mosque
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer
-
Opinion3 days ago
OPINION – The devil is in the detail. Phuket tourism
-
Phuket1 day ago
4,600 million baht in assets seized from illegal tour company
-
Bangkok3 days ago
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Tsunami in Indonesia kills 20, many more injured
-
South2 days ago
Last Full Moon Party for 2018 attracts 30,000
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
From condoms to condos – Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey
You must be logged in to post a comment Login