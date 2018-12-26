Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: BK-Asia, Taco Bell

A media release says that Taco Bell is opening its first Thailand location on the first floor of Mercuryville mall in central Bangkok. Partnering with Siam Taco Company, part of TTA (Thoresen Thai Agencies) they bring the Mexican-inspired cuisine to the big mango in early 2019.

Although we are all waiting on the edge of our seats for the opening of Taco Bell there are other options available, some would say even better. We haven’t even told you about their results of weeks of in-market researching of the ‘Kickin’ Chicken Taco’, a specialty item developed specifically for the Thai market. No matter, you’ll be able to test drive it for yourself soon.

We believe there are better ways to indulge your Mexican desires, so here we propose three options to fulfill your taco cravings in Bangkok:

The Missing Burro

Two Mexican brothers have been making a name for themselves with their authentic Mexican cuisine, maybe its time you find out why.

El Mariachi

It’s all about the tortillas right? Well here they are made in house every step of the way, a husband and wife team are leaving their mark in On Nut’s Habito Mall.

La Monita

It’s late, you just finished work, where do you get tacos and a beer? La Monita. They also make their tortillas in house, so go, hurry.

Buen Provecho.

