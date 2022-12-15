South Korea
Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
The curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs continues to haunt peninsular politics.
Kim’s pups were highly-ceremoniously dumped on an unwilling foster father, then South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, after talks in the north in 2018.
“Here,” said Kim, more or less. “Take my puppies and raise them as if they were your own. They’re yours now. Take them and get lost.”
And now, they’re in a zoo. Not Kim and Moon, they’re not in a zoo. They are free to go about their business as best they are able. It’s the pups that have been banged up.
In the presence of Kang Gijung, Mayor of Gwangju – “a creative city where all citizens are happy” – Gomi and Songgang, were welcomed to a state-of-the-art zoo installation in the southern city. It’s a very strange outcome for a dog. Dogs tend to end up in forever homes, rescued or dog pounds. Other, less desirable, doggy outcomes are of course available locally.
Ex-pres Moon abandoned the two white Pungsan hunting dogs – a breed indigenous to North Korea – last month, citing a lack of financial support for his pets.
Nowhere in the story do the poor dogs appear to have done anything wrong at all, so how have they ended up in a tug-of-hate maintenance dispute? It’s like they were trafficked from the north, but fell in with the right crowd, in a way, which turned out to be the wrong crowd, and now they’ve ended up in prison. In the care of the local authority. A shelter for refugees.
Mayor Kang said…
“Gomi and Songgang are a symbol of peace and South-North Korean reconciliation and cooperation. We will raise them well like we cultivate a seed for peace.”
Speaking of seed, Gomi and Songgang have been going hard at it since they arrived in the free south and now have a frolicsome six pups of their own. Kim’s grandpups, were all born after they came south. One of them, a youth offender named Byeol, has been in the Gwangju institution since 2019. The remaining five are in other zoos and public facilities in South Korea.
Kim is no fool. It almost goes without saying that Kim’s genetically-programmed invaders must be kept entirely separate from one another. Foolhardy Gwangju zoo officials said they would raise Byeol and her parents as a family. But the family has been separated for so long during processing that they no longer recognise one another.
Gomi and Songgang are officially state property and Moon, Kim’s surrogate, took care of them at the presidential residence, while he lived there. When he moved out in May, Gomi and Songgang went with him. While Moon was busy walking Kim’s dogs, Kim was building nuclear reactors.
But in early November, Moon demanded the government pay the cost of his beloved companion animals’ food and care – an amount millionaire Scrooge McMoon calculated at US$1,800 (60,000 baht) a month. When the government claimed that it had not defaulted on a single payment, Moon had no hesitation in kicking the dogs out.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Phuket hotels see labour shortages as tourism swells
‘Bus full of prostitutes’ disgusts Berlusconi’s Monza millennials
Thai navy officer arrested for drug smuggling in Isaan
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Crime3 days ago
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
-
Crime2 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Local2 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Press Room1 day ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Drugs4 hours ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Best of3 days ago
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
-
North East7 hours ago
Man faked death to break up with his wife