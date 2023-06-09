Trump indicted over mishandling classified documents at Florida estate

The legal troubles of former US President Donald Trump have intensified as he now faces federal indictment charges for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. This development comes on the heels of his New York indictment, where he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump revealed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he had been informed of the indictment and is scheduled to appear in court next week. It is reported that he faces seven charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, although the specific charges remain under seal.

The case emerged when officials from the National Archives and Records Administration discovered that important presidential records were missing after Trump’s term ended in January 2021. In December 2021, a Trump representative confirmed that presidential records were found at Mar-a-Lago, and by January 2022, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents, some of which contained classified material.

In May 2022, the FBI and the justice department issued a subpoena for the remaining classified documents in Trump’s possession. Despite assurances from Trump’s lawyers that the requested items had been returned, federal officials discovered more than 33 boxes and containers, including around 300 documents with classification markings, during a search in August 2022.

An indictment is a formal charge against an individual after a grand jury determines that there is sufficient evidence to charge the person with a crime. Once the indictment against Trump is made public, it will provide details on the crimes he is accused of committing.

It is important to note that both President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence also had classified documents discovered in their possession. However, their cases differ significantly from Trump’s, as their lawyers promptly notified authorities and arranged for the documents to be handed over. There is no evidence to suggest that Biden or Pence sought to conceal the discoveries.

The justice department has decided not to pursue criminal charges against Pence, while Biden is immune from prosecution during his time in office, according to the Office of Legal Counsel. As for Trump, the federal indictment does not prevent him from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.