Nine injured in Denver shooting after Nuggets’ NBA title win

In Denver, Colorado, a shooting has left at least nine people injured, with three of them in critical condition. The incident occurred around 12:30am on Tuesday, not far from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets had just won their first NBA title. The Denver Police Department confirmed that a suspect was shot and is now in custody.

The police department stated, “Preliminary information indicates there are four victims who are being transported to the hospital. Officers took a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury. Investigation ongoing.” It was also revealed that multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.

Police spokesperson Doug Schepman commented on the ongoing investigation, saying, “As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation.” Schepman also noted that a small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He added that the shooting took place in an area where many people might have come out of bars after the game, stating, “It did occur in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

*As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation.*

Follow us on :













Mass shootings in the United States have led to calls for stricter gun control measures from legislators. According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), 350 people have been killed in 291 mass shootings this year. The GVA defines mass shootings as incidents where four or more people are shot, excluding the attacker, in a single event.

Recent incidents include a man armed with four handguns killing two people and wounding five others last week after a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia. Additionally, a shooting at a primary school in Nashville, Tennessee, last month sparked protests demanding gun restrictions, which face strong opposition from Republicans.