Suspected human remains found in Ballymena spark murder investigation

A murder investigation has been initiated by the police following the discovery of suspected human remains in connection with the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell, a 21-year-old woman from Ballymena, County Antrim. Mitchell was last seen by her family on the evening of June 2, with CCTV footage capturing her in the early hours of the next day. Two men, aged 26 and 34, have been arrested in relation to her disappearance.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had initially classified Mitchell as a “high risk missing person.” Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar stated, “Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, and while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high risk missing person.”

Earlier this week, a criminal investigation was launched into Mitchell’s disappearance. Millar added, “Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered.”

Follow us on :













“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time,” Millar continued. He also expressed gratitude to the community in Ballymena and the Search and Rescue teams for their assistance in the search for Mitchell.

The two men who were arrested remain in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation. Further updates are expected in the coming days.