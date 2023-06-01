Robot artist Ai-Da sparks debate on trust in AI technology

Ai-Da, a highly skilled artist and robot, has exhibited her creations at the Venice Biennale and discussed the future of creative industries at the House of Lords. She can talk, answer complex queries, paint, and create art, which is now on display at the London Design Biennale. Ai-Da utilises advanced AI technology to produce designs of everyday items like cutlery and pots using a 3D printer. However, her work is imperfect, with spoons containing holes and cups missing sides, rendering them nonfunctional.

The creators of Ai-Da aimed to spark a conversation about whether we can truly trust AI technology to behave as expected, given the rapid pace of its development. Aidan Meller, who conceived the Ai-Da robot in Oxford, is uncertain about our ability to control AI’s trajectory. He told Sky News, “AI is moving so quickly.”

Meller is concerned about the domino effect of the technological changes we are making today, as we do not know how they will impact society and the environment. He believes that without conducting tests and trials before releasing AI to the public, we face serious ethical issues. Meller urges caution and reflection, stating, “Just because we can do it doesn’t mean we should do it.”

Ai-Da is a product of domestic innovation, constructed in Cornwall, with her AI capabilities developed by PhD students and professors from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham. When asked about her creators’ concerns, Ai-Da responded, “I think that concerns about the future development and use of AI are valid. We need to be careful about how we use AI because notwithstanding the benefits, there is also potential to cause great harm.”