Murder probe launched after suspected human remains found in Ballymena search

Authorities have initiated a murder investigation following the discovery of what is believed to be human remains during the search for a missing woman, Chloe Mitchell, in Ballymena. The 21-year-old was last seen in the County Antrim town between the night of June 2 and the early hours of June 3. The search operation has been extensive, and Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar has now stated that there is reason to believe Chloe was murdered.

“Our thoughts this evening are very much with Chloe’s family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time,” he said. The remains have not yet been formally identified. Two men, aged 26 and 34, who were arrested earlier in connection with her disappearance, remain in police custody. The older man was arrested in Ballymena on Saturday, while the younger man was arrested in Lurgan, County Armagh, on Thursday.

Forensic teams were observed entering a house on James Street in Ballymena on Sunday evening, a property that had been sealed off by police for several days. Chloe’s brother, Phillip Mitchell, expressed his devastation over her disappearance and appealed for information. At that point, police had described her as a “high-risk missing person.”

Follow us on :













A prayer vigil for Chloe Mitchell took place at Harryville Presbyterian Church on Sunday evening. Police expressed increasing concern for her safety on Saturday and renewed their appeal for information. The Community Rescue Service (CRS) announced on Sunday evening that it had completed all search areas as requested and was no longer searching for Chloe.

In a statement, the CRS expressed gratitude to the people of Ballymena, those living and working in the Harryville area, and particularly Chloe’s family and friends for their exceptional support during the operations. Ian Paisley, MP for the area, said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the news, adding that it would cast a shadow of sadness over the town of Ballymena. He also mentioned that the police are expected to hold a press conference on Monday.