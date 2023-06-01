Labour MP Geraint Davies suspended amid serious misconduct allegations

Labour MP Geraint Davies has been administratively suspended from the party as they investigate reports of “incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.” Davies was first elected as an MP in 1997 but was not in parliament from 2005 to 2010. Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock urged women affected by the allegations to come forward with formal complaints to ensure a thorough and independent investigation.

Kinnock stated, “I would really urge the women who’ve been affected by this to come forward with formal complaints because if something untoward has taken place, we need them to formally make that complaint so that the whole thing can be investigated in an independent and an efficient and confidential way, based on treating their complains very, very seriously.”

He added that, to his knowledge, no formal complaint had been made yet, making it difficult to move forward with the investigation. A Labour Party spokesperson emphasized the party’s commitment to treating complaints of sexual harassment and abuse with the utmost seriousness and urged anyone with a complaint to come forward.

The spokesperson said, “We would strongly urge anyone with a complaint to come forward so that allegations can be swiftly and fully investigated and action taken. The party has ensured that there is a wide range of support available to complainants, to provide confidence and confidential guidance throughout the disciplinary process.”

The Labour Party encourages complaints to be submitted through their independent complaints process, parliament’s Independent complaints grievance scheme, or, if appropriate, the police.