Groom caught at 121mph on M4 with illegal tyre en route to wedding
A groom on his way to his wedding faced an unexpected delay when he was stopped by police for driving at 121mph on the M4 motorway. Wiltshire Police Specialist Ops shared an image on Twitter of the silver BMW alongside a police car and a radar gun showing the speed. The tweet, posted on June 11, stated: “Usually, the bride is always late. Unfortunately, this groom has some explaining to do after being caught at 121mph on the M4 on the way to his wedding.”
In addition to the excessive speed, the groom’s vehicle was found to have a rear nearside tyre in an illegal condition, with the cord exposed. The police tweet ended with the hashtag #donttellthebride.
Wiltshire Police later confirmed that members of the wedding party collected the groom and took him to the ceremony. He is due to appear in court at a later date.
