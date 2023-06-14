Essex Police warn of lethal opioid Etonitazene after Basildon deaths

A warning has been issued by Essex Police after the discovery of a potentially lethal synthetic opioid at the scene of two deaths in Basildon. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were found dead at a property on Tuesday, with the presence of etonitazene identified at the scene. Etonitazene, also known as Pyro, is a synthetic opioid that is 40 times more potent than fentanyl and at least 1,000 times more potent than morphine. It is typically used on animals for addiction studies.

Essex Police warned that the substance could pose a high risk to users and anyone handling it. Synthetic opioids are occasionally added to illegal drugs like heroin to increase their potency, but they also significantly raise the risk of respiratory arrest in users. The police are working diligently to investigate the incident and prevent any further deaths.

Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes of Essex Police strongly advised against using drugs alone and urged people to avoid using heroin altogether. However, for those who choose to take heroin, he recommended having someone who is not under the influence to watch out for them. He also suggested that heroin users should take less than they normally would, wait before continuing, and have the opioid antidote, naloxone, available.

“Current advice is that naloxone should work to counteract the effects of nitazine-type drugs. Be ready to call for help – urgent medical intervention may make all the difference. Don’t use with other depressants – particularly avoid consuming other depressants such as alcohol, pregabalin, gabapentin or other opiates – these can amplify the risk of respiratory arrest.”

Detective Inspector Hughes emphasised the importance of looking out for one another and being alert to signs of an opioid overdose, including shallow breathing, loss of consciousness, and blue lips or fingertips. In the event of an overdose, it is crucial to call for an ambulance immediately.

Opioids, particularly fentanyl, have caused a significant increase in drug-related deaths in the US in recent years. The UK has the highest number of opioid-related deaths in Europe.