British man arrested scaling South Korea’s Lotte World Tower

A 24-year-old British man was apprehended by authorities on the 73rd floor of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul while attempting to scale the world’s fifth tallest building without safety ropes. The man, dressed in shorts, had been climbing South Korea’s tallest skyscraper for over an hour before he was intercepted on Monday and forced into a maintenance cradle, after which he was taken inside the building for questioning.

Follow us on :













The police have yet to comment on the arrest, and the fire department has only confirmed that the individual was taken into custody. This is not the first time the 123-storey Lotte World Tower has been targeted by climbers; in 2018, “French Spiderman” Alain Robert was arrested more than halfway up the building.

Free climbers have frequently attempted to ascend some of the world’s tallest and most iconic structures in recent years. These daring feats have involved buildings such as The Shard in London, the United Kingdom’s tallest building, and the 48-storey Tour Total tower in Paris.