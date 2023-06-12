Bath stabbing: 16-year-old Mikey Roynon identified as victim

Police have identified the 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Bath on Saturday as Mikey Roynon from Kingswood. Emergency services discovered the teenager at an address on Eastfield Avenue, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination revealed that he succumbed to a single stab wound.

Eight teenagers, who were arrested on a bus within 30 minutes of the incident, have been released without further action. Meanwhile, three boys – a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire, and a 15-year-old from Dorset – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police, commented: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss. Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process, which is something no family should ever have to experience.” He added that the police were working “tirelessly to piece together what happened.”

A police cordon is still in place at the scene, and authorities are urging anyone with photos, videos, or information to come forward.