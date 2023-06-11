Top SPM student’s mother dies, school to provide support

An 18-year-old top student from Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Darul Iman, Muhammad Syahril Saidi, lost his mother, 54-year-old Faridah Ismail, on June 11. The young achiever had recently earned 11As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. Noor Ruziana Ismail, the principal of the school, confirmed the sad news and expressed her condolences to Muhammad Syahril’s family.

Faridah Ismail passed away at around 8.45pm, and the funeral prayers were scheduled to be held at Masjid al-Qudus, Kandis at 10am the following day. Noor Ruziana Ismail stated that the school would offer donations or assistance to Muhammad Syahril based on his needs.

Muhammad Syahril’s story gained widespread attention when he was unable to collect his SPM results due to caring for his bedridden mother, who had been ill since 2019. His teachers took the initiative to visit his home and deliver the exceptional results to him personally.