Sabah Chief Minister urges unity for political stability and economic progress

Chief Minister Hajij Noor urged residents of Sabah, particularly those in the Tuaran district, to collaborate with the government to maintain political stability and foster economic growth in the state. He emphasised that continuous cooperation and support from the people would enable the government to concentrate on ensuring progressive development across the state.

Noor, who is also the Sulaman assemblyman, highlighted the need for upgrading various infrastructure projects, such as community halls, water and electricity supplies, and roads in villages. He assured that plans and allocations for these projects are being organised, and he will pay attention to the issues affecting not only the Tuaran district but the entire state.

Speaking at the Pesta Kaamatan Suang Olung 2023 in Kampung Selupoh Tuaran, Noor expressed his happiness to be with his constituents, whose welfare is always close to his heart. He thanked them for their unwavering support and acknowledged the significance of the Kaamatan Suang Olung celebration, which unites 11 villages and exemplifies the strong spirit of unity and tolerance within the community.

Noor hopes that the spirit and effort demonstrated in the celebration will continue to be ingrained in the community, driving socio-economic improvement and shared prosperity. He pointed out that this year’s Kaamatan theme, ‘Kaamatan Cultivating Unity’, calls for people to work together to preserve and enhance unity, tolerance, and a sense of belonging.

The Chief Minister explained that the Kaamatan Festival, celebrated annually by the Kadazandusun Murut and Rungus (KDMR) community, is a cultural inheritance from their ancestors. The festival not only expresses gratitude for a good harvest but also provides an opportunity for relatives from various tribes to gather and strengthen ties.

Noor expressed his hope that the Kaamatan Suang Olung Festival will continue to inspire stability, peace, and prosperity for the people. Based on these factors, the State Government supports the organisation of such programmes and suggests that villages take turns hosting them. During the event, Noor also officiated the Selupoh Pogun Lawid Multipurpose Hall and the Kiwatu Village Multipurpose Hall.