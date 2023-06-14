PKNS urged to strategise for socio-economic growth in Selangor state

The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has been urged to continue strategising in order to drive socio-economic growth in the state, according to Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari. As an agency under the state government, PKNS is expected to have a clear focus and direction for development and new growth, particularly for the next 50 years.

Follow us on :













“PKNS will be celebrating its 59th anniversary this year. We should have a plan to endure for 100 years, and we need to be ready to make changes, be brave and have the confidence for it. We need to lay a solid foundation so that PKNS can move forward,” Amirudin Shari said in his speech at the 2023 Excellent Service Award Ceremony held at the Shah Alam Convention Center.

Also present at the event was PKNS chief executive officer Mahmud Abbas. The ceremony recognised 74 PKNS staff for their excellent service, with each recipient receiving a certificate of appreciation and a cheque worth US$1,000. In addition, 20 retirees and 42 staff were acknowledged for their long service, ranging from 20 to 35 years. The retirees were presented with gold medallions, premium savings certificates, watches, and certificates of appreciation.