PDP president warns against complacency and dishonesty in politics

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Tiong King Sing has warned against complacency, arrogance, and dishonesty in politics. He urged PDP members to stay informed about political changes at both state and national levels in order to remain relevant. Tiong’s remarks came during the opening of PDP’s Triennial General Assembly 2023 in Bintulu, attended by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Tiong emphasised the danger of complacency, particularly as PDP is part of the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the state government. He noted that some individuals have become too comfortable in their government positions and engage in backstabbing or creating internal strife to gain power within government agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs).

“These actions would definitely destroy you. The people out there would surely see ‘the real us’. It handily gives the people an outlet to rate and evaluate the behaviours of their leaders,” said the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Tiong also stressed the importance of respecting and tolerating one another in the spirit of fair power-sharing. He expressed hope that the coalition’s top leadership would listen to the concerns and criticisms of grassroots party members for the common good of the partnership.

“We need to be stronger than we were before. Things are getting tougher day by day. Politics are getting more unique than what it was before.”

In addressing the issue of young voters, Tiong acknowledged the need for further study and understanding of their political behaviours and perspectives. He urged politicians to adapt and remain relevant in the ever-changing political landscape.

“We need to understand their perspectives, especially in the way they comment on and evaluate our leaders.”