Malaysia’s oldest Johor Zoo set to reopen by year-end after upgrades

The Johor Zoo, Malaysia’s oldest, is set to reopen its doors to the public by the end of the year, following its closure in 2020 for upgrading work, according to Johor Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi. The reopening is anticipated to take place with the consent of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Onn Hafiz made the announcement during his opening speech at the Johor Smart City Forum at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. In February, it was reported that the 95-year-old zoo, located in the city, would receive a new look upon completion of the upgrade.

Sultan Ibrahim emphasised the importance of transforming the Johor Zoo into a key tourist destination in the state, attracting both domestic and international visitors. He highlighted the zoo’s historical significance, as it was founded by the late Sultan Sir Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Sir Abu Bakar and remains the oldest zoo in Malaysia.

“The state government needs to focus on various facets when restoration works are carried out, among them the drainage system, animal placement, ticket prices and many more in order to attract visitors.”

The Johor Zoo, situated along Jalan Gertak Merah, first opened its gates in 1928 under the name Kebun Binatang, or animal garden. At that time, it was the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. On April 1, 1962, the zoo was transferred to the Johor state government and opened to the public the same year.