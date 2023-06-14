Malaysia’s Health White Paper set for Dewan Rakyat debate

The Health White Paper, which includes a comprehensive policy on reforming Malaysia’s health system over 15 years, is set to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat. Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa will move the motion to table the paper after the winding up session for the debate on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) annual report. The Health White Paper has been approved by the Cabinet to be tabled in Parliament.

Seventeen Members of Parliament debated the Suhakam’s annual report before the sitting was adjourned, while five more will resume the debate before the winding up session. Among the queries of interest during the question and answer session is one from Pang Hok Liong, who wishes to know whether the government intends to extend social protection to the B40 group and allocate vouchers to recipients of the Rahmah Cash Contribution (Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah) to participate in the protection plan.

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad is scheduled to raise a question on whether the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be placed under the supervision of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to ensure effective disciplinary control and improve the commission’s integrity. Several questions will also be posed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), including a question from Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi about the ministry’s efforts to look after the welfare of veteran athletes who have made the country proud, especially Paralympic athletes.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, meanwhile, wants KBS to state a long-term plan to expand access to sports and recreation facilities to create a work-life balance for the people. The Dewan Rakyat sitting, scheduled to sit for 11 days, will end tomorrow.