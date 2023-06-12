Malaysia to introduce bill controlling smoking products, targeting youth

The Malaysian Health Ministry is set to present the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat. The bill, which has received cabinet support, is expected to be tabled by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa. The legislation encompasses 23 proposed amendments and five new suggestions, making it more comprehensive by covering not only conventional smoking products but also electronic and combustible ones.

Follow us on :













Dr Zaliha stated that the bill still retains the generational end game (GEG) provision, which affects those born on January 1, 2007, onwards. This provision aims to curb the issue of smoking, particularly among the youth, who are the main contributors to the country’s economy. The GEG is expected to save 2.07 million lives. The new bill is based on the concept of a Win-Win Solution: Navigating Differences through Collaborative Compromise and is founded on the results of recent studies.

Additionally, the Capital Markets and Services (Amendment) Bill 2023 is also scheduled for its first reading. During the question and answer session, topics such as measures to address bullying in secondary schools and the promotion of health literacy among Malaysians are expected to be discussed. The Dewan Rakyat is in session for 11 days, concluding this Thursday.