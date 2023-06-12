Malaysia ranks second worst globally for transgender rights, study reveals

A recent Global Trans Rights Index revealed that Malaysia is ranked as the second worst country in the world for transgender rights. The study, conducted by researchers Asher and Lyric Fergusson, gave Malaysia a score of -105 and a danger rating of F, highlighting that transgender individuals face significant obstacles and are often targeted by the police.

The report stated, “Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Malawi, and the United Arab Emirates are the subsequent worst countries for trans people. None of them have any worker, discrimination, and criminalisation protections, and ‘cross-dressing’ is criminalised with penalties up to imprisonment in eight of the top 10 worst countries for trans people.” Guyana was ranked as the worst country for the transgender community due to high levels of murders of trans persons.

In contrast, neighbouring countries performed better, with Thailand ranking 66 out of 203 countries, Singapore at 109, Indonesia (115) and Brunei (192). The top five countries for the transgender community were identified as Malta, Portugal, Canada, Sweden and Bolivia.

Follow us on :













The study assessed countries based on protections for LGBTQ+ workers, legal protections against anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, criminalisation of hate-based violence, transgender legal identity laws, and transgender murder rates. The researchers used data from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), Human Rights Watch (HRW), and the “Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide” study by advocacy network Transgender Europe.

Despite the poor ranking, a study conducted in March by market research firm Ipsos found that over half of Malaysian respondents agreed that transgender individuals should be able to live their lives as they wish, without interference. However, transgender rights remain unrecognised by the Malaysian government. In a recent incident, the Home Ministry seized over 100 watches from local branches of Swiss watchmaker Swatch, allegedly due to links with the LGBTQ+ rights movement.