Kelantan to announce state legislative assembly dissolution date this week

Kelantan is set to reveal the dissolution date of its state legislative assembly later this week, following the state government’s weekly executive council meeting, according to Astro Awani. Kelantan’s Menteri Besar, Ahmad Yakob, confirmed the upcoming announcement, while state Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah urged for patience, stating that the date will be disclosed soon.

*God willing, we will wait for the exco meeting this week,* Ahmad Yakob said.

*Regarding the dissolution, the menteri besar will announce it. He will announce the date this week. Just wait,* Mohd Amar added.

The Kelantan legislative assembly consists of 45 seats, with seven held by Umno, one by Bersatu, and the remaining by PAS. In addition to Kelantan, five other states are required to hold elections this year, including Kedah and Terengganu under PAS rule, and Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang under Pakatan Harapan rule.

Penang has already announced its intention to dissolve its state assembly on June 28, while Negeri Sembilan is targeting June 30 for the same action.