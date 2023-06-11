Kelantan to announce state legislative assembly dissolution date this week
Kelantan is set to reveal the dissolution date of its state legislative assembly later this week, following the state government’s weekly executive council meeting, according to Astro Awani. Kelantan’s Menteri Besar, Ahmad Yakob, confirmed the upcoming announcement, while state Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah urged for patience, stating that the date will be disclosed soon.
*God willing, we will wait for the exco meeting this week,* Ahmad Yakob said.
*Regarding the dissolution, the menteri besar will announce it. He will announce the date this week. Just wait,* Mohd Amar added.
The Kelantan legislative assembly consists of 45 seats, with seven held by Umno, one by Bersatu, and the remaining by PAS. In addition to Kelantan, five other states are required to hold elections this year, including Kedah and Terengganu under PAS rule, and Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang under Pakatan Harapan rule.
Penang has already announced its intention to dissolve its state assembly on June 28, while Negeri Sembilan is targeting June 30 for the same action.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.