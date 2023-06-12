Hishammuddin questions Umno suspension, awaits disciplinary board summons

Former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein has revealed that he was never summoned by the party’s disciplinary board after his suspension. He stated that the usual suspension process involves appealing for reinstatement and presenting one’s case to the disciplinary board. However, Hishammuddin remains uncertain about the reasons behind his suspension and the sincerity of recent statements suggesting the possibility of reinstating suspended members.

Hishammuddin said, “All I know is that we have to apply to be accepted again. Secondly, it has to be brought to the disciplinary authority. But for me, until today I don’t know why I was suspended and when I was suspended in the first place, the disciplinary committee didn’t want to call me to investigate. So, I am not sure whether what was expressed recently is sincere or not.”

He also mentioned that calls for the return of sacked members might be due to feedback from grassroots party members. “Maybe the grassroots want us back in the party. For those who were suspended or sacked, including myself, we have nothing to lose. If the leadership really needs our services, sarcastic responses or conditional offers don’t mean anything,” he said.

Follow us on :













On June 10, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the party is open to reinstating members who were previously suspended. He explained that the Umno disciplinary board will carefully review each appeal, and the party’s Supreme Council will make the final decision.

The deputy prime minister confirmed that Umno has not received any appeals from former members who were expelled from the party. Other individuals, such as Maulizan Bujang and Mohd Salim Shariff, were also suspended, while Khairy Jamaluddin, Annuar Musa, and Noh Omar were sacked from the party.