Foreigner found stabbed to death in Batu Kawan, Penang police investigate

A gruesome discovery was made recently in Taman Central Island Aspen, Batu Kawan, as the body of an unidentified man, believed to be a foreigner, was found with ten stab wounds. The Penang police received a call at 9:20am alerting them to the situation, and a team was promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police discovered the lifeless body of the man, who had no identification documents on him. A medical officer confirmed the man’s death at the location. The victim was dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, and initial investigations suggest that he had been murdered due to the multiple stab wounds found on his body.

Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin stated that the authorities are currently working to determine the identity of the victim, as well as to investigate the motives and perpetrators behind the murder. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

To aid in their investigation, the police will be seeking assistance from CCTV recordings in the area. The body has been sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Khaw Kok Chin urged any witnesses or individuals with information about the incident to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. Those with information can contact any police station or the Seberang Jaya District police hotline at 04-5858222.