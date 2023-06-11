Ex-JDT footballer Asraruddin Putra Omar moves to Saudi for religious growth

Former JDT footballer Asraruddin Putra Omar, 35, has relocated to Saudi Arabia in pursuit of happiness and to deepen his religious knowledge. Although he has not signed any contracts with clubs in the country, Asraruddin Putra, who did not announce his retirement from football after suffering leg injuries, is currently residing in a Malay village in Ajyad Hill, Mecca.

Follow us on :













Asraruddin Putra shared that living in Mecca or Medina has been a childhood dream of his, inspired by watching people go on umrah. He discovered the Malay village through acquaintances after performing umrah for the second time in 2022 and decided to settle there.

He returned to Mecca at the beginning of this year and rented a house in the Malay village, which is approximately three kilometres from the Masjidil Haram. Asraruddin Putra, who once underwent trial training with Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven, also met his now-wife, Tengku Nurliyana Tengku Azlan, a nurse from Gong Badak, Terengganu, working in a hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The couple got married on May 13 in Shah Alam, Selangor, and returned to Mecca three days later.