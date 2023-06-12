Ex-Bersatu director faces 30-year sentence for non-consensual sexual act

A Malaysian businessman, Wan Mohammad Ashraf Nasjaruddin, 42, is facing charges for allegedly having a non-consensual sexual connection with a 25-year-old bank officer using an object. The incident reportedly took place in a hotel toilet at Jalan Bukit Bintang in the early hours of January 2. The Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur has set the next mention date for the case on July 17.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip requested the court to fix the date, stating that the prosecution had submitted some case documents to the defence and would submit the remaining documents at the next mention date. Wan Mohammad Ashraf, who is a former Shah Alam Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) logistics and security director, has been charged under Section 377CA of the Penal Code. If found guilty, he could face up to 30 years in prison and be subjected to whipping.

Wan Mohammad Ashraf is represented by lawyers Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria and Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff.