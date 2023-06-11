Deputy Premier slams Malaysia Airlines’ magazine for Sarawak nickname error

Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian expressed his disappointment over the incorrect nickname for Sarawak featured in the Going Places traveller’s guide. In a recent Facebook post, Dr Sim shared his shock at discovering the error in the June 2023 edition of Malaysia Airlines’ magazine. He did not explicitly mention the mistake, but it was evident that he was referring to the nickname “the Land Below the Wind,” which the article incorrectly used to describe Sarawak.

The president of the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) posted a photo of the article, titled “Escape to Sarawak,” with the sub-headline “Four hotels to book on your next trip to the Land Below the Wind.” Dr Sim’s post questioned the lack of knowledge about Sarawak, highlighting that it is difficult for Sarawakians to feel united with West Malaysia when such mistakes are made.

One comment on Dr Sim’s Facebook post agreed with his sentiment, calling the error a “silly mistake.” Sarawak is actually known as the Land of the Hornbills, while the Land Below the Wind refers to the neighbouring state of Sabah.

“Segulai Sejalai,” an Iban phrase from Sarawak meaning “Together in Unity,” was recently used by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister, during a state-level Gawai dinner. He announced that he would adopt the phrase as the motto for unity for the country.

Going Places magazine is available to Malaysia Airlines’ passengers, targeting an affluent audience. As of now, the publication has not responded to The Borneo Post regarding the issue.