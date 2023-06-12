Anwar Ibrahim to launch Madani economic narrative in August

In August, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to launch the Madani economic narrative, a concept he introduced to provide clear directions for ministries and agencies in implementing the unity government’s economic plans. These plans encompass the creation of a high-value sustainable economy, expanding social protections by empowering individuals, and reforming the labour market. The government will also continue to implement existing policies.

Follow us on :













Anwar mentioned that the Economy Ministry, other ministries, and the private sector are working together in stakeholder meetings to formulate some of the policies outlined in the Madani handbook. The Prime Minister discussed these plans during a press conference following a National Economic Action Council (NEAC) meeting in Putrajaya.

The narrative framework will consist of several economic pillars to be executed in stages, including the development of green technology, prioritisation of investment, and labour management. Furthermore, Anwar stated that economic reforms are expected to be finalised in upcoming NEAC meetings, taking into account the current challenges in the global economy.