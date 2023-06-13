Anwar Ibrahim addresses maritime border deal, hydrogen economy in Parliament

Today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to address the Malaysian Parliament regarding the recently signed maritime border agreement between Malaysia and Indonesia. The Prime Minister will be responding to questions from Takiyuddin Hassan, who is seeking assurance that the agreement will not negatively affect Malaysia’s sovereignty or long-term maritime economic activities.

In addition, Noraini Ahmad will be questioning the Prime Minister about the government’s efforts to curb public money leakage through legal and regulatory reforms. She also seeks to know whether the government will continue to report on expenses and monitor the National Budget. Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, will be addressing these concerns.

Furthermore, Anwar will explain the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) established by the National Science Council (NSC), which aims to generate RM12.1 billion in national income by 2030. Tan Kar Hing has asked about Malaysia’s advantages in becoming a major player in the hydrogen economy compared to countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and ASEAN nations that have already entered the sector.

During the questions for oral answers session, Ronald Kiandee will inquire about the impact of climate change, natural disasters, diseases, and pest attacks on Malaysia’s food production over the past two years. He will also ask about the measures taken to mitigate the effects on the country’s food security.

Following the question and answer sessions, the Parliament will proceed with a debate on the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam). The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Capital Markets and Services (Amendment) Bill 2023 will also be tabled for their second readings.

The current session of the Dewan Rakyat will last for 11 days, concluding this Thursday.