Annuar Musa wishes Umno’s Zahid luck in dominating state elections

Former Umno lawmaker Tan Sri Annuar Musa has extended his well wishes to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding the latter’s ambition to dominate three of the six seats in the upcoming elections. Annuar, who was expelled from Umno last December, acknowledged that Ahmad Zahid has a responsibility to rally his supporters, but also noted that voters in Selangor, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan likely already know who they will vote for.

“It is not wrong when he made that statement. Even in Kelantan, [Umno] vowed to seize the state for the past 30 years, but keep losing every election. So, even this one [state elections], God willing, he will lose as well. However, to me, that is his duty to say that in his speech, because it is what members want to hear. I respect that because he wants to boost the confidence of his people. [So] Good luck, a good statement,” Annuar was quoted as saying.

Annuar, who founded the non-governmental organisation Muafakat Nasional (MN) after his expulsion, emphasised that MN is not a political party and will not participate in the upcoming state elections. “MN is not a political party. It is an NGO registered under the Registrar of Societies officially and legally. There is no question of MN participating in the election. MN is set up to carry out activities that are in line with its constitution,” the 67-year-old explained.

In a separate development, national news agency Bernama reported that Annuar has joined PAS and received his membership certificate from the Islamist party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang during a rally in Seremban.