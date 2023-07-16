China’s courier sector sees notable growth, June industry report reveals

Photo courtesy of Xinhua/Ren Chao, Bangkok Post

China’s courier sector exhibited noticeable growth in June, according to a recently-released industry update.

As per the State Post Bureau, the index illustrating the development of express delivery for June showcased a notable increase. Recorded at 366.3, it marked a tectonic jump, expanding by 26.6% compared to the same timeframe the prior year.

Parsing the various sub-indices provides an even more detailed view of this development. The service quality sub-index witnessed a whopping surge of 58.6% on a year-on-year basis. Similarly, the sub-index breaking down the scale of development demonstrated a healthy climb of 14.4% as compared to the statistics from a year ago. Not falling far behind, the sub-index encapsulating the delivery sector’s developmental capacity, too, showed an increase of 1.6%.

This comprehensive index is compiled leveraging data harvested from leading logistics firms offering delivery services. It stands as a reliable testament to the overarching business activities and prevalent trends within China’s burgeoning courier sector.

With the present numbers acting as evidence, a robust, upward trend seems to be firmly in place, hinting towards continued growth and expansion in the sphere of express courier services within the country.

