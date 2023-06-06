Floor tiles fright: Thai woman in Malaysian condo gets explosive surprise (video)

PHOTO via Tiktok

A Thai woman residing in a condominium in Malaysia was shocked when her floor tiles suddenly exploded, initially fearing the building was collapsing. Neighbours reassured her that this has occurred before and is common in the area due to extreme weather conditions.

The woman, known as @cake.lansi on TikTok, posted a video capturing the terrifying moment when the tiles violently exploded, making loud noises and causing extensive damage. She said…

“I was eating and the tiles just exploded. So scary! I thought the building was going to collapse. It seemed like someone was hitting our house with a hammer.”

The woman expressed her experience of the Malaysian weather, prompting various netizens to speculate that the extreme heat may cause the explosion.

“It’s both hot and rainy here. Some days, it rains heavily and other days it’s scorching hot. Besides, the house is old.”

Following the incident, she also posted a video showing the aftermath of the explosion.

“I was standing on a chair and shaking with fear, thinking that the floor was going to crumble and the house would collapse. I was pondering how. to leave the house, fearing I might fall through the floor.”

The woman sought help from her neighbours, who informed her that such explosions were a common occurrence in the area.

Follow us on :













“Our neighbours said it’s normal here, their house had experienced this twice, and so had other houses in the neighbourhood. I heard the tiles still exploding and breaking, and there was a sound like wind, indescribable. But we let it all explode before going back inside. I was shaking and crying, thinking the building had collapsed. I never experienced anything like this in Thailand.”

@cake.lansi sitting and eating and then the tiles exploded all over the house Very scary. At that time, I couldn’t do anything. I thought that the building was about to collapse. It’s like someone hammered our house with a hammer. We rushed out of the house to tell others. go ask for help I’ve never seen something like this in my life ♬ Oceans (Hillsong United Remix) – FOA Rockout