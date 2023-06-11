Australia crush India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia dashed India’s hopes for a final-day miracle, securing a 209-run victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. With a massive target of 444 runs set by Australia, India needed 280 runs on Sunday to claim victory. Despite the enthusiastic support for Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane as they resumed India’s second innings at 164-3, Australia’s bowlers, led by Scott Boland, swiftly dismantled the Indian batting order, dismissing the top-ranked team for 234 before the lunch break.

Kohli’s dismissal for 49 in the seventh over of the day, caught at second slip by Steve Smith off Boland’s fast bowling, signalled the beginning of the end for India. Boland also claimed Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket in the same over. With Kohli’s departure, it became clear that Australia would emerge as first-time world test champions.

Rahane, who had scored 20 overnight, reached 46 before edging Starc behind, initiating the collapse of the last five Indian wickets within 30 minutes before the scheduled lunch. Boland’s two wickets set the stage for Australia’s celebrations, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon each claimed two wickets in the morning session. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey took four catches in the innings.

Follow us on :













India’s last seven wickets fell for just 70 runs on the final day, resulting in their second consecutive defeat in the WTC final. Australia’s victory marks the capture of the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them.

Starc, who took four wickets in the match, expressed his delight with the outcome: “It’s been a fantastic test match … some fantastic cricket to watch. And yeah, we’re just really we’re gonna enjoy this moment.”