Thai school director resigns after sexual abuse and firearms charges | The Thaiger

Songkhla
Thai school director resigns after sexual abuse and firearms charges
The school director who pulled out a gun during a school assembly amid allegations that he sexually abused a student has resigned. After a student’s mother filed a police complaint accusing the director of rape and depriving a child of parental protection, 60 year old Sayan Chaleephol made a public apology at a school assembly for his “personal problem” and started to pull out a gun from his waistband. Students fled, but it appeared Sayan intended to hurt himself rather than the students.
The school director allegedly sexually abused a Mathayom 3 (grade 9) student at Thepha School in Songkhla’s Thepha district. Along with sexual abuse charges, Sayan now faces charges of carrying a firearm in public. He submitted a resignation letter to the Zone 16 Secondary Education Office on Friday.
The resignation does not affect the disciplinary investigation against Sayan and he is found guilty, then he can be dismissed from government service, according to the education office’s director Sangkorn Rakchuchuen.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
The Thai man who found what is believed to be a rare orange pearl worth millions of baht was arrested on drug charges. Turns out he’s a suspect in a drug case. And with his multimillion baht find getting both national and international media attention, Thai police were able to track him down and arrest him at his home by a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
37 year old Haschai Niyomdecha said he was called to the Koh Phet beach by a spirit who told him there was a gift waiting for him. Reports say he found the 7.6 gram pearl in either an oyster or a Melo Melo snail shell. If the orange pearl is a genuine Melo pearl, it could be worth 10 million baht.
Thai media says police had previously found 16,000 methamphetamine pills, known as yaba, by Haschai’s home. After seeing reports that Haschai was back at his home, Thai police obtained a search warrant and raided the home, seizing drug paraphernalia. Haschai was arrested on charges of using and possessing crystal methamphetamine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
An alleged illegal transnational surrogacy ring, posed as a cleaning company, was busted by Thailand’s cybercrime police after surrogate mothers were unable to deliver the children to buyers overseas due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, investigators say.
Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided 10 locations suspected of being involved in the underground transnational surrogacy network, arresting 3 alleged agents and 4 Thai women who are believed to be surrogate mothers.
Officers also found 2 infants, 6 months old and 8 months old, in the raids. The bureau partnered with the Department of Special Investigation, as well as other agencies including the US Embassy in Thailand, for the investigation.
Thai women were lured into the illegal surrogacy network through social media and were paid more than 500,000 baht each to bear children for parents overseas, according to the bureau’s commissioner Kornchai Klayklueng. By posing as a cleaning company, the surrogacy network managed to operate in Thailand for a number of years.
Thai women would travel to Cambodia for an embryo transfer and then return to Thailand where they would stay until they gave birth, Kornchai says. The babies would then be given to parents overseas.
The investigation was launched after a woman, believed to be a surrogate mother involved in the illegal network, gave birth to a premature baby with multiple health problems including a brain haemorrhage. Investigators say they discovered many other Thai women had travelled abroad for an embryo transfer.
The suspects face charges for violating the Protection of Children Born by Assisted Reproductive Technology in Medical Science Act and the Anti-Participation in Transnational Organised Crime Act.
Last year, another alleged illegal surrogacy ring was busted and a umber of Thai and Chinese nationals were arrested. The network allegedly used Thai women to carry babies for Chinese couples. A Thai doctor was also arrested on charges of human trafficking.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
A 33 year old British man has been arrested on the holiday island of Samui for allegedly firing gunshots from a speedboat while high on drugs. According to a report in the UK’s Daily Mail, Benjamin Robert Simpson, a cryptocurrency trader, allegedly fired a handgun several times, in the direction of the Four Seasons Hotel, where he was a guest. He allegedly fired the gun while on a speedboat with the boat’s driver, Geerati Glinubol, after both men had taken meth.
It’s understood the boat belongs to Simpson, who had hired Geerati as his driver. Simpon originally arrived in the Kingdom as a tourist, but then began trading cryptocurrency. According to Chatchewin Nakmoosik from the local police force, both men took meth before embarking on a speedboat cruise around the island. It’s understood that Simpson then fired several gunshots towards the Four Seasons Hotel, where terrified staff called the police. Police were waiting at the hotel when Simpson returned from his speedboat trip and he was immediately arrested, along with Geerati.
Police say Geerati has confessed to taking drugs with Simpson, telling police that the Briton then bragged about how many guns he had and fired several rounds into the sea, frightening people on nearby beaches. Officer Chatchewin says that in a subsequent search of Simpson’s room, police found a 9mm Beretta pistol and 31 bullets, as well as a revolver with 49 bullets. Officers also seized a plastic bag containing nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine, as well as several meth pipes.
“Hotel staff heard guns being fired so they called the police. They said the gunshots were near the hotel and they were scared. We arrested Benjamin Robert Simpson in the hotel room and found 2 guns and methamphetamine. We put him in handcuffs and kept him at the police station while we investigate and check CCTV.”
SOURCE: Daily Mail
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai school director resigns after sexual abuse and firearms charges
Cannabis and pandan Thai sweets to be added to Bangkok dessert shop’s menu
Thailand News Today | Thai surrogacy ring, vaccine-passport | February 8
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
CCSA Update: 186 new Covid-19 cases
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
South Africa stalls AstraZeneca vaccine campaign after trial found “minimal protection” against new strain
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
Burmese nationals rally outside UN office in Bangkok to protest against Myanmar coup
Chon Buri dog shelter has 40% drop in donations during pandemic
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Elderly Thai man killed in violent attack in California
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Pattaya bank scam & Burmese coup update | February 2
Democracy Index 2020 ranks Thailand 4th in ASEAN, 73rd in the world
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
Pattaya launches “Welcome Back to Pattaya” campaign to bring back tourists
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
- Crime2 days ago
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Crime3 days ago
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
- Bangkok2 days ago
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
- Phuket1 day ago
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases