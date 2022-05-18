Songkhla woman charged with trafficking young girl

A woman in Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla has been charged with trafficking a young girl, forcing the girl into prostitution at her karaoke shop. The woman was arrested last week, but police announced the arrest yesterday. The woman arrested is 48 year old Nattha Meenche. The 13 year old girl says she was forced to provide sex services to clients for 1,200 baht a time.

The girl says she got 700 baht, and the rest went to Nattha. She said she worked at the karaoke shop for 15 days, and was forced to have sex with 3 customers at a resort. Nattha is now charged with human trafficking and procurement of a girl under 15 years of age for prostitution. She is being held in custody of Huay Pling police, awaiting further legal steps.

Police reportedly got a warrant to arrest Nattha with information from the girl, and other evidence. The girl has now been placed in Songkhla Home, under the care of the provincial office of social development and human security.

This news comes just weeks after several officials in another southern province, Surat Thani, were wanted over alleged sex trafficking involvement. The director-general of Thailand’s Department of Children and Youth has been charged for hampering an investigation into a trafficking ring. Several other officials found to be involved in the ring include the chairman of a local savings cooperative, and a deputy chairman of Phunphin district’s tambon administrative organisation’s council.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post