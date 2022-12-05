Connect with us

Vietnam

Thai Vietjet resumes Bangkok-Da Lat flights after 3-year break

Published

 on 

Thai Vietjet resumed its international service between Bangkok and Da Lat Sunday, after almost three years of suspension since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Passengers were greeted with a special dance “Blooming in the Sky” at Lien Khuong International Airport along with a lucky draw for air tickets from Thai Vietjet.

The arrival of flight VZ940 was welcomed by leaders of the Lam Dong Department of Tourism and the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province,

Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet, said…

“We are delighted to reconnect Thailand with one of the top travel destinations of Vietnam – ‘Da Lat,’ the city of flowers and beautiful natural landscapes. To provide Thai travellers with more opportunities and flexible choices to travel to Vietnam, as well as welcome Vietnamese tourists to Thailand, we have decided to resume direct flight service between Bangkok and Da Lat.

“Since tourism is bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, we strongly believe that the service between the two destinations would facilitate the region’s growing travel demand and trade recovery of both countries.”

The service between Suvarnabhumi and Da Lat will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Ban Gioc Waterfall, Cao Bang, Vietnam – The Best Travel Guide

Da Lat, the capital city of Lam Dong province, is known for beautiful flowers, lovely villages, magnificent valleys, waterfalls and lakes.

 

Thai Vietjet resumed its international service in cooperation with Vietjet Group and has many services between Thailand and Vietnam: from Bangkok to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc together with flights from Phuket and Chiang Mai to Ho Chi Minh city.

Thai Vietjet has continuously expanded its international flight network to many top tourist destinations including Singapore, Fukuoka (Japan), Da Nang and Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and Taipei, offering passengers more choices.

 

Trending