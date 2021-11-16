Singapore lifts entry curbs for 5 more countries under vaccinated travel lane scheme

Beginning November 29, Singapore will allow vaccinated travellers from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to enter the country without undergoing a quarantine or isolation period. The effort is part of the country’s vaccinated travel lane scheme and will be expanded to cover travelers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates beginning early next month, according to the Transport ministry, Reuters reports.

Under the Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane programme, the stay-at-home order is waived for those travelling from approved countries, including the US and UK. Travellers are required to take a Covid-19 test before departure and on arrival.

Thailand is classified by the Singaporean government as a Category III country. Those travelling from Thailand, or who have been to Thailand 14 days before arriving in Singapore, are required to take a PCR test or professionally administered antigen rapid test within 48 hours of departure, and then spend 10 days in isolation at a declared place of accommodation.

