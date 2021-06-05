Cancellation of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for 2021

Race promoter Singapore GP have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix due to “ongoing safety and logistic concerns” brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colin Syn, Deputy Chairman of Singapore GP says the local GP has attracted fans from over 100 countries.

“We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore.”

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has established itself as more than just a race with a robust circuit-wide concert and entertainment line-up. Given the evolving and unpredictable pandemic situation around the world, it has become increasingly challenging to stage a complex multi-faceted event for tens of thousands of local and overseas spectators.

“We would not be able to deliver a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff. Ultimately, we have to be responsible, cautious and prudent as safety is our number one concern.”

“We are grateful for the support of Singaporeans, stakeholders and local businesses who have helped contribute to the success of the night race. Needless to say, we look forward to the safe return of Formula 1 racing against the spectacular Marina Bay skyline.”

Ong Ling Lee, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board says that the Singapore Tourism Board understands the decision to cancel the event.

“Given the unpredictable Covid-19 situation around the world, this decision prioritises the health and safety of all participants, fans and the public. Since 2008, the Formula 1 race has generated benefits for both Singapore and the Formula 1 franchise, with many local businesses actively involved in race preparations and operations.”

“As the first night street race, it is one of the most iconic races on the Formula 1 calendar. We are working closely with Singapore GP, Formula 1 and other government agencies to determine the future of the race.”

Singapore GP is in discussions with the Government and Formula 1 on the issue of hosting the FIA Formula 1 World Championship going forward. We are working towards a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties and will announce details in due course.

Tickets for this year’s race had not been released for sale, pending the decision on the event’s feasibility. Ticket holders who deferred their 2020 tickets to the 2021 race will be fully refunded. Singapore GP will be contacting them directly with the details.

