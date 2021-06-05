Singapore
Cancellation of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for 2021
Race promoter Singapore GP have announced the cancellation of the 2021 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix due to “ongoing safety and logistic concerns” brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Colin Syn, Deputy Chairman of Singapore GP says the local GP has attracted fans from over 100 countries.
“We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore.”
The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has established itself as more than just a race with a robust circuit-wide concert and entertainment line-up. Given the evolving and unpredictable pandemic situation around the world, it has become increasingly challenging to stage a complex multi-faceted event for tens of thousands of local and overseas spectators.
“We would not be able to deliver a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff. Ultimately, we have to be responsible, cautious and prudent as safety is our number one concern.”
“We are grateful for the support of Singaporeans, stakeholders and local businesses who have helped contribute to the success of the night race. Needless to say, we look forward to the safe return of Formula 1 racing against the spectacular Marina Bay skyline.”
Ong Ling Lee, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board says that the Singapore Tourism Board understands the decision to cancel the event.
“Given the unpredictable Covid-19 situation around the world, this decision prioritises the health and safety of all participants, fans and the public. Since 2008, the Formula 1 race has generated benefits for both Singapore and the Formula 1 franchise, with many local businesses actively involved in race preparations and operations.”
“As the first night street race, it is one of the most iconic races on the Formula 1 calendar. We are working closely with Singapore GP, Formula 1 and other government agencies to determine the future of the race.”
Singapore GP is in discussions with the Government and Formula 1 on the issue of hosting the FIA Formula 1 World Championship going forward. We are working towards a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties and will announce details in due course.
Tickets for this year’s race had not been released for sale, pending the decision on the event’s feasibility. Ticket holders who deferred their 2020 tickets to the 2021 race will be fully refunded. Singapore GP will be contacting them directly with the details.
Singapore
Covid-19 breath test with 1-minute result approved for use in Singapore – VIDEO
The National University of Singapore says a breath test that can detect Covid-19 infection within a minute has been approved for use in the city state. The revolutionary test was developed by university start-up company Breathonix. According to a Bloomberg report, the breath test works in a similar way to a standard breathalyser used to detect alcohol. The person being tested blows into a mouthpiece, while software analyses the breath’s “signature”, comparing it to the breath signature of someone with Covid-19.
The result of the test only takes a minute and tests will be priced from $3.80 to $15 Singapore dollars (90 – 355 baht). This has the potential to be a key driver in rebooting the travel sector in Singapore, which has been reluctant to re-open its borders and continues to impose restrictions as clusters of infections materialise.
Du Fang from Breathonix says the test could be used to re-open borders in the long term, but that will be for the government to decide. One potential scenario could be to allow travellers from low-risk countries to take a breath test and enter Singapore when the result comes back as negative. Introducing this measure would enable the country to at least re-open to arrivals from “safe” countries.
It’s understood Singapore will initially trial the breathalysers to screen travellers from Malaysia. If someone tests positive using the breathalyser, they will be required to take a PCR test for confirmation of the diagnosis. Officials in Singapore currently use rapid antigen tests for Malaysian arrivals and plan to continue using these, in addition to the new breath test.
According to the Bloomberg report, the Breathonix test has gone through 2 clinical trials in Singapore and 1 in Dubai. In 1 Singapore trial involving 180 people, the test was found to have a sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 95%.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Testing increased in Singapore after unlinked Covid-19 cases
Singapore, where there has been over 61,000 Covid-19 infections and 31 deaths, is increasing testing to find sources for recent unlinked cases. Over the past few weeks, new cases of Covid-19 have been cropping up without any apparent connection to known Coronavirus infections.
The Health Ministry of Singapore said yesterday that a junior college student and 3 staff members at Changi Airport all were identified as infected with Covid-19 with no known connection to any other cases. Thousands of tests will now be given to try to connect the dots and find other unidentified infections that may link these cases.
Every student, faculty, staff member and visitor to Victoria Junior College will be tested for Covid-19, as well as all the staff at both of Changi Airport’s terminals and the Jewel shopping mall. The testing for the junior college will encompass 2,200 people receiving swab testing, and over 100 people will be quarantined after being in close contact with the Covid-19 infected student. The details were confirmed by the Ministry of Education. The total number of people tested or isolated in the Singapore airport outbreak of unlinked infections has not yet been confirmed.
Singapore had been seeing positive trends in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but a few weeks ago, things began to change. In the last 2 weeks, about 10 unlinked infections have surfaced each week in Singapore without any apparent connection to known Coronavirus cases, which creates a troublesome question of how many undetected cases are floating around the small country. New outbreaks have been cropping up and the dreaded Indian variant was found inside Singapore. After talks of a travel bubble, Singapore established a quarantine for travellers from Thailand.
Yesterday health authorities responded to these new clusters and mysterious unlinked infections by imposing new safety measures and tightening social distancing protocols in Singapore. Officials are hoping to regain control of Covid-19 spreading before it worsens to a point that they will have to reinstate the harsh lockdown rules put in place last year during the initial wave of Covid-19 in the world.
To learn about the current Covid-19 situation in ASEAN countries and South Asia, click here for The Thaiger’s roundup.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand
Things were starting to ease up for travellers around SE Asia, and travel bubbles were being discussed at high levels. But with some localised surges in new Covid infections around the region the shutters are coming back down again.
The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travellers coming from Thailand, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, as of midnight on May 3, and who have been in Thailand for any period during the 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore, must now do their mandatory 14 day stay-at-home period at a dedicated SHN (Stay Home Notice) state facilities.
The ministry announced that travellers from Thailand will no longer be able to opt-out of spending their 14 day quarantine at dedicated SHN facilities. Much of the Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport published information (on their websites) doesn’t appear to have been brought up to date at this stage.
IF YOU ARE TRAVELLING TO SINGAPORE, OR TRANSITING THROUGH CHANGI AIRPORT, CHECK WITH YOUR CARRIER FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION.
HERE‘s the full list of arrival protocols from various countries into Singapore, as of May 2. Thailand comes under item 6.
The Thaiger will update this information when we get more clarification.
