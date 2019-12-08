Family of Burmese rebel leader arrested in Thailand | The Thaiger

Myanmar
Family of Burmese rebel leader arrested in Thailand
PHOTO: Major General Tun Myat Naing and his wife Ma Hnin Zar Phyu – The Irrawaddy
Thai Immigration police arrested the wife and children of a top commander, Major General Tun Myat Naing of the Arakan Army, an active insurgent group fighting for greater autonomy in western Myanmar. Officials at the Thai Immigration Bureau’s Chiang Mai office arrested Ma Hnin Zar Phyu when she went there to extend her visa on December 4. She, and the two children, were sent to the border town of Mae Sai, in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province, on Friday afternoon. From there the three are expected to be transferred across the border to Tachileik Township in Myanmar’s Shan State, where Burmese Special Branch Police are awaiting their arrival.
“Thai officials said she had been charged with illegal entry because Burmese authorities have revoked her passport.”
Rakhine state, also known as Arakan, is in Myanmar’s west. It came to global attention when 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh to escape a Burmese military crackdown in 2017.
In recent months, civilians there have been caught in the crossfire between the Burmese military and the Arakan Army. According to the UN, more than 35,000 people have been displaced just this year.
Myanmar has designated the Arakan Army a terrorist organisation.
In July, Singapore deported a group of Burmese nationals with links to the Arakan Army over “security concerns”. Meanwhile, the head of the Arakan Information Centre says he is deeply concerned by Hnin Zar Phyu’s arrest.
Nyi Nyi Lwin told reporters that the mother and children should not be deported to Myanmar because she will be arrested, jailed and persecuted,”
“Arresting Tun Myat Naing’s wife is not good. It will create more conflict between the Rakhine people and the government and the Tatmadaw (Burmese army). It will never end, it will go on and on.”
Bilateral ceasefire talks between the Arakan Army and the government have been on hold since mid-September, when an alliance of three militias connected to the AA attacked a military technological academy in Pyin Oo Lwin in Mandalay Region, and police checkpoints in the Shan State.
SOURCES: Reuters | The Irrawaddy
Crime
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“At the same time significant investment has been made in new highways and bridges in an out of Myanmar, Thailand, China, Laos, Bangladesh and Vietnam. This has provided a boom in movement of products like food and clothing. And drugs.”
A UN Drugs and Crime report released this year states that the methamphetamine trade is now worth a staggering US$30-61 billion per year in East and South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.
That’s a two to fourfold increase from the figures just a decade ago, the last time the UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) estimated the value of the methamphetamine trade in the region.
Better enforcement, co-operation with neighbouring governments, increased manpower, more sophisticated surveillance and increased numbers of seizures have happened whilst the trade in meth has blossomed in the region.
Methamphetamine pills (aka. yaba in Thailand) are now being sold at highly discounted prices, and the well publicised massive seizures and interceptions do little to dent the operations of highly sophisticated and tech-savvy drug traffickers. Even the crystal methamphetamine (ice) from the region is feeding demand as far away as New Zealand.
Experts say the boom in South East Asia’s methamphetamine industry is the result of a series of regional and political factors, which have seen Myanmar’s lawless Shan State emerge as the regional meth factory.
The Shan State is in Myanmar’s north-east and borders Thailand, Laos and China.
From the 1970s to the 1990s, Myanmar’s lawless Shan State warlords, militias and rebel groups typically sold opium and heroin, but subsequently shifted to synthetic drugs after realising how much easier they were to produce and more profitable they could be.
Lax enforcement in Shan State, coupled with porous borders, enabled methamphetamine producers to easily import the chemicals needed to make meth. Poorly enforced money laundering controls then allowed kingpins to easily clean their millions and flourish.
At the same time significant investment has been made in new highways and bridges in an out of Myanmar, Thailand, China, Laos, Bangladesh and Vietnam. This has provided a boom in movement of products like food and clothing. And drugs. In the ‘Law of Unintended Consequences’, China’s Belt & Road strategy to open up trade routes throughout Asia, has inadvertently made trafficking drugs a lot easier.
Routinely, seizures of truckloads of 1-5 million meth pills are intercepted then paraded by Thai police. But the biggest drug haul was in 2018 when authorities seized a record-breaking 120 tonnes of crystal meth and methamphetamine pills coming out of the Golden Triangle. More than half of the busts took place in Thailand, where authorities confiscated more than 515 million meth pills.
Now, Laos and Malaysia are also reporting record-breaking busts. In the first eight months of 2018 Chinese authorities reported a 22x increase in crystal methamphetamine seizures in Yunnan province, alone, compared with just three years before.
The UNODC report also states that organised crime groups are not only moving “staggering” amounts of meth to meet demand, they are also trying to increase that demand by flooding the region with cheap product. That’s led methamphetamine pill prices to hit historic lows. The flood also creates greater need and a myriad of social problems.
Pills are reportedly selling for less than US$1 (30 baht), even lower than the going price two decades ago.
At the start of this year Thai authorities began an “intensification campaign” along Thailand’s northern border with Myanmar. That’s where the main route south begins through Thailand. But those efforts, and the vast amounts of international investment to open new routes in and around the region, has just sent enterprising traffickers to use new routes, too numerous for effective enforcement.
John Coyne, a former Australian Federal Police official says the capacity for cashed-up and smart producers to simply ramp up production is allowing meth producers “to write off large seizures as a cost of doing business.”
“There needs to be a distinct rethink on what we do.”
Myanmar
Thai border troops placed on alert as Mon rebels prepare attack
Troops deployed at the western Thai border with Myanmar have been placed on alert in anticipation of renewed fighting between Burmese government troops and ethnic-Mon rebels.
Fighting broke out a last week when a Mon National Liberation Army base in Ban Bor Yeepoon was taken over by Burmese troops. About 1,000 Mon refugees fled across the border into Kanchanaburi.
Shelters have been set up to for the refugees in Bang Songkalia in Village 8 and Wat Tao Tharn in Village 9. More than 1,000 are thought to have fled across the Thai border since last Wednesday.
A new group fled across the border yesterday on motorcycles and in pickup trucks after Mon soldiers announced an offensive to retake their base, according to local media. The commander of the Lat Ya Task Force at the Three Pagoda border checkpoint is reported to have ordered troops to be on the alert to prevent the fighting from spilling across the border into Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Myanmar
Mon refugees continue to flee Myanmar to Thailand
PHOTO: Piyarat Chongchaoren
Myanmar’s ethnic Mon civilians continued pouring across the border into Thailand yesterday, fleeing from the fighting between Burmese troops and rebels on the border near the western province of Kanchanaburi.
The fighting began on Wednesday morning in Myanmar’s Bo Yeepun village, about 2km from the Three Pagodas border pass in Sangkhla Buri district. More than 700 people have fled so far. The fighting died down Wednesday afternoon and all was quiet overnight, according to birder officials. But civilians continued streaming across the border yesterday.
The Bangkok Post reports that there were 447 Mon civilian refugees sheltering at Wat Tao Than in Sangkhla Buri, visited by Kanchanaburi’s governor, together with the commander of the 9th Infantry Division. They were led by Red Cross officials to distribute rice and other food
Another 117 Burmese said they wouldn’t stay at temporary shelters, worried about their belongings and wanting to get back home.
The fighting occurred after Burmese troops claimed that two houses near the Bo Yeepun stronghold were encroaching on government territory. The Three Pagodas border pass has been closed since the fighting erupted and authorities are preventing Thais from crossing over. Shops around the border have been also been closed since Wednesday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Tesla’s Elon Musk wins defamation trial over ‘pedo guy’ tweet
Thai beauty takes Miss Supranational crown
Speaker demands to know how renegade MP could attend House vote
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Leading anti-drug enforcer warns Thailand is becoming an emerging hub
Family of Burmese rebel leader arrested in Thailand
Strong winds topple power poles in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Bangkok plummets in popularity with expats. Taipei heads the list.
Airport Link offers free rides on December 12 so people can watch the Royal Barge Procession
Pattaya hotel fire causes over a million baht in damages
Increase agreed for Thailand’s minimum wage
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
- Crime2 hours ago
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
- Food Scene2 hours ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
- Business1 day ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- Business2 days ago
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
- Phuket4 days ago
Lost in translation – Karon seafood restaurant staff chase American customer
- Hong Kong4 days ago
China retaliates on pro-democracy bill by imposing sanctions on US
- Environment3 days ago
Thai Navy rush to contain oil slick in the Gulf – three rescued off sunken vessel