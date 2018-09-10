Regional
Mekong water level drops but surrounding areas remain submerged
Even though the levels of the Mekong River in Nong Khai’s Phon Pisai district continue to drop, farmlands,20 homes and a school remain submerged, as the river continues to block the drainage of floodwater from a swollen creek.
Most of the families have moved to stay with relatives while others have sought shelter in tents set up by the Tambon Wat Luang administrative organisation.
The area has been flooded for the past week and conditions today (Monday) prompted Pak Suay Pittyakhom School to announce it would remain closed all this week. Floodwater some 50cm deep has rendered a one-kilometre section of the only road to the school impassable.
The level of the Mekong River in the area stood at 11.66 metres, a reduction of 51 cm from the previous day, but still higher than the critical point of 11.40 metres.
Resident 62 year old Khamchana Kaew-at-hat who has been living in a tent for the past week because his creek-side house is under two metres of water, deep, said he didn’t see the situation improving until the end of the month.
QANTAS passengers heap praise on pilot for turn-around
Passengers flying on a QANTAS non-stop flight from Perth to London have heaped praise a pilot’s decision to turn around just two hours into the 17 hour flight.
The Boeing 787-9 series Dreamliner took off from Perth on Saturday evening. But QF9 was forced to return to Perth just two hours into the flight to London. The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police.
A passenger, Christine Kohli, has told Australia's ABC network that cabin crew had asked passengers for help to try to calm the man.
“They did ask for some assistance from some male passengers, and some passengers went and helped him. I understand he was restrained down the back of the plane.”
“They were very in control of the situation, they were calming passengers. They were very, very supportive. They got him down to the back of the plane quite quickly.”
Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return
A QANTAS flight has been forced to turn back after just two hours in the air. It was on the Australian airlines' new non-stop 'mega route' from Perth to London - 17 hours in the air in a Boeing Dreamliner 787 - 900. The service is the first direct flight from Australia to London. The flight usually takes 17 hours and 20 minutes.
The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police according to news.com.au.
Flight Tracker shows the flight QF9 turning around after it had only reached as far north as Shark Bay.
The long distance service was launched in March this year as a major milestone for Australian aviation — the first non-stop flight linking Australia and the UK.
Thailand accepts the Chair for ASEAN 2019
At a press conference today, the Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Busadee Santipitak indicated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Don Pramudwinai and other senior officials will follow the order of PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to consider measures to support member states in creating an ASEAN brand that reflects the region's fundamental values. The representative noted that Thailand has played an important role in ASEAN.
"However, the region is facing new challenges, so it should step up its efforts to strengthen and unite the bloc."
