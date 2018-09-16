Regional
Mangkhut will hit China coast around noon today
Typhoon Mangkhut will pass over the coast of southern China and be closest to the Pearl Delta, one of the most densely urbanised regions in the world, around noon today.
So far, it’s been recorded as she strongest storm this year. It’s just barreled through the northern Philippines and is now headed for China. It brought ferocious winds and torrential rain when it hit the northern coast of Luzon island yesterday morning around 2am.
Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Ompong in The Philippines, made landfall in Cagayan province on northeast Luzon island. The tropical cyclone put at least five million people at risk as it made its way northwest from the Pacific Ocean after already hitting Guam and Marshall Islands.
Mangkhut, considered the strongest storm on the planet so far this year, was the 15th to hit the Philippines in 2018. Its tropical storm-force winds extended 880 kilometres across, according to the country’s weather agency, making it nearly double the size of Florence, the tropical storm that made landfall over the southeastern United States on Friday.
An adviser to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says at least 12 people died, mostly due to landslides in northern Luzon Island. Trees have been blown over, buildings have been destroyed and the region’s roads are strewn with debris.
The cyclone is now forecast to make another landfall over southeastern China, just west of Hong Kong today and will then weaken as it continues its track north-west into southern China and northern Vietnam. It will also brush past the Chinese tourist island of Hainan.
The area is bracing for Mangkhut by halting ferry services, evacuating tens of thousands of fishermen and sending boats back to port.
Hong Kong’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, says all flights will be canceled between 2:30 a.m. local time on Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.
The Chinese Meteorological Administration has raised its storm alert twice, first to yellow and then orange, the second-highest level on its four-tier warning system, as Mangkhut moved into the South China Sea and picked up speed. The administration said the storm could be the strongest to hit the country this year, and warned that southern China could be put to “a severe test” just days after Typhoon Barijat hit the region.
Regional
“Please stop eating dog meat” – Hanoi city government
An international animal welfare charity is welcoming the news that the city government is considering banning the consumption of dog meat. But only in certain areas.
Humane Society International say it’s time for those who make a living from slaughtering and selling dogs to look for another profession, and understand the dangers of selling the meat.
This week Hanoi People’s Committee issued a statement saying the practice of dispatching, trading and eating dog and cat meat was cruel and left a bad impression on tourists and expats. They also pointed to the possibility of diseases that could affect people who eat infected meat.
Dog meat, either raw or cooked, can be found in markets and restaurants all over the capital. There are reports of dogs being stolen from homes and sold for consumption.
Embracing the reputation of a “civilised and modern ...
Regional
Mangkhut claims two lives as it heads towards Hong Kong
The storm made landfall on the northern Philippine's island around 2.30am this morning.
The massive storm cut a swathe of destruction when it struck the northern tip of Luzon island, threatening the lives and homes of roughly four million people.
"As we go forward, this number will go higher," Ricardo Jalad, head of the national civil defence office, told reporters, referring to the death toll.
As the powerful storm left the Southeast Asian archipelago and barrelled towards densely populated Hong Kong and southern China, search teams in the Philippines began surveying the provinces that suffered a direct hit.
Read the latest on tropical storm Mangkhut Continue Reading
News
Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
When it comes to vacations, Asian travellers take twice as many family trips as their Western peers.
The Agoda Family Travel Trends 2018 survey found that over 34% travellers took more than five family trips in the past year. Asia dominates this multi-holiday trend with a remarkable 77% of travellers from Thailand and 62% from the Philippines, claiming to have taken five or more family breaks in the past year.
At the same time, only 7% of British travellers took more than five family trips. Malaysians on average went on four family trips in the last year. The results show that 74% of Malaysian travellers have travelled with their core family in the past year.
A four to seven-night stay is the most popular duration for family holidays globally but there are large variances across markets. In Britain, a four to seven-night stay made up 41% of family travel in the past year, compar...
