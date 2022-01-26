Connect with us

Laos

Laos government allows Chinese firm to dig rare earth minerals, locals concerned

Phonsavan town in northeast Laos. | Photo: Wikipedia.

Villagers in northeastern Laos have voiced concerns over losing their land to a Chinese firm that was recently approved by the Southeast Asian government to dig for rare earth minerals. A government source says some displaced villagers will receive compensation.

Although the Lao Ministry of Plans and Development signed an agreement on January 21 allowing the Tong Lee Seung Industrial Development Company to excavate a 3 square kilometre area in the Phaxay district in Xieng Khouang province, and another 25 square kilometres of land may now be examined that is owned by residents for farming and grazing livestock.

One villager told Radio Free Asia on the condition of anonymity that no one knows what will happen to the locals’ land, although the Chinese are still performing a survey and haven’t started excavating. Another villager said the Chinese company has now encroached on 6 hectares of his grazing land.

Another villager claimed the project would cost some cropland for them, citing they don’t even know what minerals the Chinese will be digging and have no idea who to go to for compensation.

According to a Lao official, corporate representatives are already negotiating compensation for villages that would lose important land as a result of the project, while the exact number of households affected is unknown.

“They are still in talks with the local villagers, and when the survey is finished in 12 months, they will sign a separate contract to do excavations.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Lao Ministry of Minerals and Mines said the ministry will soon draft a new decree to regulate the extraction of rare earth minerals in Laos in order to protect villagers from the negative effects of the projects, adding that it is still waiting for a government meeting to process it.

Rare earth minerals are used in the manufacture of high-tech items, including cell phones, computers, satellites, and aerospace technology. China controls a large portion of the international mineral trade, and Laos signed agreements with 19 businesses to conduct mining exploration for gold and silver last year.

SOURCE: Radio Free Asia

 

    image
    Poolie
    2022-01-26 20:02
    13 minutes ago, King Cotton said: The RFA's mission highlights its commitment to providing freedom of access to true, fair and objective news to the several countries detailed. Do you see anything other than that and, if so, on what…
    image
    King Cotton
    2022-01-26 20:13
    6 minutes ago, Poolie said: The true, fair and objective bit. Anonymous sources, Government spokesmen partially quoted etc. Thanks, @Poolie! I had more than an inkling that that was your initial, dubious-sounding 'sponsored by??' remark.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-01-26 20:13
    Laos licking the CCP’s behind. Nothing good will come from this. Shouldn’t be allowed to take away peoples land. Only ones compensated properly will be the ones getting the brown envelopes making this happen.
    image
    Poolie
    2022-01-26 20:17
    3 minutes ago, King Cotton said: Thanks, @Poolie! I had more than an inkling that that was your initial, dubious-sounding 'sponsored by??' remark. They never fail to appeal to the 'cerebrally challenged' among us. 😃
    image
    Soidog
    2022-01-26 20:20
    2 minutes ago, Poolie said: They never fail to appeal to the 'cerebrally challenged' among us. 😃 If the two countries, China or the US. Where would you prefer to live and raise a family ?

