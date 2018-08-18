Indonesian President Jokowi declares Asian Games 2018 open

PHOTO: Thai PBS

The Asian Games 2018 torch relay has finally completed its one-month-long journey covering a total distance of 18 thousand kilometers and touring 53 cities and districts in 18 provinces across Indonesia, Anatara News reported.

Arriving in Jakarta on August 15, the torch was handed over to President Joko Widodo at Merdeka State Palace on August 17, coinciding with the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia`s independence.

Flanked by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi, the President ran for a short distance to welcome the torch as it entered the gate of the palace and accepted it from Verawati Fajrin, a badminton legend from the 1980s.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

Go to the Asian Games website HERE.