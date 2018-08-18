Regional
Indonesian President Jokowi declares Asian Games 2018 open
PHOTO: Thai PBS
The Asian Games 2018 torch relay has finally completed its one-month-long journey covering a total distance of 18 thousand kilometers and touring 53 cities and districts in 18 provinces across Indonesia, Anatara News reported.
Arriving in Jakarta on August 15, the torch was handed over to President Joko Widodo at Merdeka State Palace on August 17, coinciding with the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia`s independence.
Flanked by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi, the President ran for a short distance to welcome the torch as it entered the gate of the palace and accepted it from Verawati Fajrin, a badminton legend from the 1980s.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Go to the Asian Games website HERE.
77 reportedly shot in Asian Games crackdown – Amnesty International
From Jakarta Post, via Asia News Network
The Asian Games have barely opened in Jakarta. The last thing they need is this explosive claim from Amnesty International.
Dozens of people have been shot by the police as part of an escalating crackdown against petty crime in the months leading up to the Asian Games, a human rights organisation alleged on Friday.
In a written statement received by The Jakarta Post on yesterday, Amnesty International Indonesia claimed that police officers had shot at least 77 people across the country between January and August this year, in an operation dubbed Cipta Kondisi (Public Safety Operation).
Among the number, 31 were shot in the Asian Games’ host cities, Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra. The organization believes that the police are taking a heavy-handed approach ahead of the Asian Games, which takes place from August 18 to September 2.
Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director Usman Hamid said the figures reveal a clear pattern of unnecessary and excessive use of force by the police.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Australian police detain five Thai nationals involved in human trafficking
Human trafficking from Thailand to Australia’s capital city, Canberra, is under investigation after raids on Fyshwick brothels (massage parlours) this week.
An Thai-Australian woman has been charged and five Thai nationals detained over immigration offences as a result of simultaneous raids on ‘escort agencies’ in Fyshwick, Canberra, this week.
The Canberra Times has reported that a Canberra court has heard one witness reported being subject to a $50,000 debt which she was being forced to ‘pay back’ by providing sex services to customers.
Five sex industry businesses at two premises were forced to cease trading when WorkSafe ACT (Australian Capital Territory) issued prohibition notices after the raids.
57 year old Jamaree Suksom of Dickson was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday when she appeared on charges of allowing unlawful non-citizens to work and allowing a non-citizen to work in breach of a visa. She has not yet entered any pleas.
Court documents reveal that authorities raided Pink Girls and Chok Dee Massage about 6.15am on Monday, when they discovered five Thai nationals who had been working illegally in Australia.
The documents also claimed the Pink Girls premises had been “unhygienic and in a state of disrepair”.
Checks on some of the women found working on the premises revealed they had held either current or expired student or tourism visas, and did not have the right to work. One woman’s student visa had expired in September 2015.
Suksom allegedly told police she did not conduct checks into the immigration status of workers or inspect passports, and did not recruit the women.
Court documents said police seized items of interest in relation to “potential future human trafficking and/or forced labor offences”.
Suksom applied for bail, but the application was opposed by Commonwealth prosecutor Edward Chen on the grounds she could interfere with witnesses or evidence, commit further offences, and posed a flight risk.
Mr Chen said the investigation was still in its early stages and the accused could seek to inhibit the integrity of the case. He said further charges could be laid as evidence collected had pointed to trafficking from Thailand.
Mr Chen also told the court the accused had links to four brothels – two of which had been shut down – which he alleged were her only means to support herself.
He argued that, if released, she would seek income via exploitation. In response, the defence argued Suksom could rely on family in the ACT for financial support.
Multi-agency search warrants in Fyshwick
Yesterday, ACT Policing with the assistance of Australian Border Force (ABF) officers and Worksafe ACT inspectors, executed multiple simultaneous search warrants at escort agencies and private premises in Fyshwick. As a result of the multi-agency investigation, ACT Policing arrested a 57-year-old woman and five women were detained by ABF for immigration offences. Two premises were forced to cease trading after Worksafe ACT issued prohibition notices.The search warrants were a result of information received from the public.For more information visit: goo.gl/eTgwxZ
Posted by ACT Policing on Monday, July 23, 2018
VIDEO: ACT Policing
Read the rest of the story below…
SOURCE: The Canberra Times
HM The King thanks Lao people for their assistance in the Tham Luang rescue
FILE PHOTO
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has sent a letter to the Lao President, Bounnhang Vorachit, to thank the Lao people for their participation in the rescue to retrieve 13 young footballers from the Tham Luang caves in Mae Sai district.
In the letter, His Majesty referred to the incident, in which the boys and their coach from the Mu Pa Academy went missing in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, on June 23.
“The rescue mission would not have been successful without the kindness and assistance of all those involved, including important cooperation from your country, particularly the Foundation for Assisting Poor People of the Lao PDR which sent its rescue team to join Thai rescue personnel in planning and supplying rescue equipment,” His Majesty’s letter said.
“I therefore would like to extend thanks to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic for this assistance, and for the concern and strong interest shown by the Lao people in this matter,” His Majesty added.
SOURCE: The Nation
