Businessman arrested in Thailand not linked 1MDB
PHOTO: File photos
In an exclusive story, the New Sunday Times in Malaysia is reporting that the businessman arrested in Thailand by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the SRC International case, is not linked to former Malaysian PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak and financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.
A highly-placed investigator told the New Sunday Times that the suspect was not connected to Najib and Jho Low.
He said MACC had opened a new file on the suspect under SRC International, and he would likely be charged with abusing and misappropriating the company’s funds.
SRC International Sdn Bhd is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
“Despite being related to SRC International, it is a totally different case.
“It needs to be understood that SRC International has a lot of money.
“The suspect has nothing to do with Najib and Jho Low.
“This is totally a different case from the two, but we still categorise him as a person involved in manipulating or misappropriating SRC International’s funds,” he told the New Sunday Times.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
Indonesian croc attack kills man
45 year old 'Muslim', a resident of the Aurgading village in Jujuhan district, Jambi, Indonesia, died after being mauled by a 6 meter crocodile when he went to bathe in the Jujuhan river on Saturday evening.
The Jakarta Posts reports that the village head, Hamrozi, said that during the past six months he saw three crocodile attacks in the river. He suspects the cause of the conflicts was the crocodiles' decreasing habitat due to illegal gold mining in the river. Residents are afraid the animals are being pushed out of their habitat and are roaming for new food, forcing them into residential areas - including crocodiles.
Hamrozi said the other two people survived their attacks, but Muslim died a day after his attack on Saturday.
"He escaped the attack at first, but he suffered severe injuries to his leg. His left leg, from the thigh to the calf, was badly injured," Hamrozi said yesterday (...
Mekong water level drops but surrounding areas remain submerged
Most of the families have moved to stay with relatives while others have sought shelter in tents set up by the Tambon Wat Luang administrative organisation.
The area has been flooded for the past week and conditions today (Monday) prompted Pak Suay Pittyakhom School to announce it would remain closed all this week. Floodwater some 50cm deep has rendered a one-kilometre section of the only road to the school impassable.
The level of the Mekong River in the area stood at 11.66 metres, a reduction of 51 cm from the previous day, but still higher than the critical point of 11.40 metres.
Resident 62 year old Khamchana Kaew-at-hat who has been living in a tent for the past week because his creek-side house ...
QANTAS passengers heap praise on pilot for turn-around
Passengers flying on a QANTAS non-stop flight from Perth to London have heaped praise a pilot’s decision to turn around just two hours into the 17 hour flight.
The Boeing 787-9 series Dreamliner took off from Perth on Saturday evening. But QF9 was forced to return to Perth just two hours into the flight to London. The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police.
A passenger, Christine Kohli, has told Australia's ABC network that cabin crew had asked passengers for help to try to calm the man.
“They did ask for some assistance from some male passengers, and some passengers went and helped him. I understand he was restrained down the back of the plane.”
“They were very in control of the situation, they were calming passengers. They were very, very supportive. They got him down to the back of the plane quite quickly.”
...
