Businessman arrested in Thailand not linked 1MDB

In an exclusive story, the New Sunday Times in Malaysia is reporting that the businessman arrested in Thailand by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the SRC International case, is not linked to former Malaysian PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak and financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

A highly-placed investigator told the New Sunday Times that the suspect was not connected to Najib and Jho Low.

He said MACC had opened a new file on the suspect under SRC International, and he would likely be charged with abusing and misappropriating the company’s funds.

SRC International Sdn Bhd is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

“Despite being related to SRC International, it is a totally different case.

“It needs to be understood that SRC International has a lot of money.

“The suspect has nothing to do with Najib and Jho Low.

“This is totally a different case from the two, but we still categorise him as a person involved in manipulating or misappropriating SRC International’s funds,” he told the New Sunday Times.

