Phuket’s international convention centre supported by new PM

Phuket’s stalled international convention centre project might see new life with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin‘s promise to revisit it for local economic stimulation.

During a recent visit to Phuket and Phangnga, PM Srettha engaged local tourism representatives, acknowledging their suggestions. Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, is confident the prime minister and Pheu Thai Tourism committee will seriously consider an international convention centre proposal at Mai Khao Beach.

Plans for the convention centre were halted as Vachira Phuket Hospital opted for a 1.4 billion baht health and wellness centre. Originally meant for the Phuket Specialized Expo 2028, the province couldn’t secure the bid.

The convention centre project has been in limbo for a decade since the tenure of ex-PM Yingluck Shinawatra. Thaneth also highlighted other stalled infrastructure projects, such as motorway routes across the island, a rail transport link from Surat Thani to Phangnga and Phuket, and the Patong tunnel.

Tourism operators are urging the government to press ahead with the Patong tunnel project after failing to attract any contractors for the job. Another proposed project is a second solid waste incineration plant in northern Phuket, as the existing southern plant is over capacity.

In addition to the convention centre and transport infrastructure, the industry hopes for a government-built water pipe system linking Phuket and Phangnga to tackle summer water shortages. The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council has approved the budget for this project.

Thaneth sees PM Srettha’s broader project vision as enhancing tourism, including the MICE sector with the convention centre, beyond just profitability.

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, advisory chairman of the Phuket Tourist Association, shared that a Pheu Thai team is considering electric buses or a monorail. He emphasizes regulated transport for fair competition and countering taxi monopolies.

Bhummikitti supports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the likely new tourism minister, applauding her resolve. He encourages open-mindedness and public-private coordination.

The Pheu Thai strategy prioritizes quality tourists, extended stays, and increased tourism spending over mass tourism.

