Connect with us

Patong

Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative

Published

 on 

Latest Patong drug crackdown, photo by The Phuket Express.

The latest Patong drug crackdown on Bangla Road has found staffers all testing negative for drug use. The most recent round of drug tests on the popular nightlife hotspot road was conducted on Tuesday night. 

A team from Kathu district conducted the “random” tests on 85 staffers, including 35 men and 50 women. According to Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee, none of the staffers tested positive for drugs.

Chief Sujin told The Phuket Express the crackdown was part of the ‘X-Ray’ campaign. Police have been carrying out this campaign since last month, which aims to “suppress illegal drug usage and sales,” according to police.

A report on the latest crackdown said the crackdowns target people who work in “occupations that are characterised as high risk.” The report said that such people must not be on drugs according to government policies. 

Since the crackdown started, a few naughty staffers have tested positive for drugs.

On November 15, a team targeted touts working on the road who are registered as living in Kathu. The team tested 117 people out of the 195 on its list. Out of the 62 males who were tested, two tested positive. The two who tested positive were offered a chance to enrol in a drug rehabilitation programme, according to the report. The report said that out of the 55 females tested, none tested positive for drugs.

The November 15 testing was carried out just a day after Patong Police set up two checkpoints at both ends of Bangla Road. Police checked people for weapons, and illegal drugs and whether some of those suspects were on their wanted list. 

Earlier in November, police conducted a major drug testing crackdown on five venues. Patong Police drug tested nearly 184 staffers, and one tested positive.

Will Patong Police and officials be able to catch every entertainment staffer on drugs? We’ll see.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Patong46 seconds ago

Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Thailand1 hour ago

Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Thailand1 hour ago

Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
North East2 hours ago

Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Tourism3 hours ago

Phuket hotels see labour shortages as tourism swells
World3 hours ago

‘Bus full of prostitutes’ disgusts Berlusconi’s Monza millennials
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai navy officer arrested for drug smuggling in Isaan
Tourism4 hours ago

Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Education4 hours ago

International schools in Hua Hin to send your kids to
Thailand4 hours ago

Ratchaburi locals urge foreign tourists to wear face masks
Technology5 hours ago

Toyota ‘launches’ electric Hilux in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Man faked death to break up with his wife
Crime6 hours ago

Court awards torture victim 6.7 million baht
Thailand6 hours ago

Chinese Tourists Returning to Thailand Soon? Exciting Opportunities Ahead | GMT
Press Room21 hours ago

Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending