Patong
Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
The latest Patong drug crackdown on Bangla Road has found staffers all testing negative for drug use. The most recent round of drug tests on the popular nightlife hotspot road was conducted on Tuesday night.
A team from Kathu district conducted the “random” tests on 85 staffers, including 35 men and 50 women. According to Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee, none of the staffers tested positive for drugs.
Chief Sujin told The Phuket Express the crackdown was part of the ‘X-Ray’ campaign. Police have been carrying out this campaign since last month, which aims to “suppress illegal drug usage and sales,” according to police.
A report on the latest crackdown said the crackdowns target people who work in “occupations that are characterised as high risk.” The report said that such people must not be on drugs according to government policies.
Since the crackdown started, a few naughty staffers have tested positive for drugs.
On November 15, a team targeted touts working on the road who are registered as living in Kathu. The team tested 117 people out of the 195 on its list. Out of the 62 males who were tested, two tested positive. The two who tested positive were offered a chance to enrol in a drug rehabilitation programme, according to the report. The report said that out of the 55 females tested, none tested positive for drugs.
The November 15 testing was carried out just a day after Patong Police set up two checkpoints at both ends of Bangla Road. Police checked people for weapons, and illegal drugs and whether some of those suspects were on their wanted list.
Earlier in November, police conducted a major drug testing crackdown on five venues. Patong Police drug tested nearly 184 staffers, and one tested positive.
Will Patong Police and officials be able to catch every entertainment staffer on drugs? We’ll see.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Phuket hotels see labour shortages as tourism swells
‘Bus full of prostitutes’ disgusts Berlusconi’s Monza millennials
Thai navy officer arrested for drug smuggling in Isaan
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
International schools in Hua Hin to send your kids to
Ratchaburi locals urge foreign tourists to wear face masks
Toyota ‘launches’ electric Hilux in Thailand
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Court awards torture victim 6.7 million baht
Chinese Tourists Returning to Thailand Soon? Exciting Opportunities Ahead | GMT
Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Local2 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Crime2 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Press Room1 day ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Drugs2 hours ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Crime3 days ago
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
-
Patong1 day ago
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
-
Crime3 days ago
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings