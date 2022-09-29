Connect with us

Patong

American tourist allegedly assaulted outside Patong bar

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Phuket Express.

An American tourist was allegedly assaulted in Phuket’s tourist hotspot town of Patong early yesterday morning. The 35 year old man had wounds on his face, and one of his middle fingers. 

The man had been at a bar on Bangla Road, where he was reportedly very drunk. He had been with a 24 year old Russian woman. Staff had asked the man to leave the bar, according to Thai media.

The man was then allegedly assaulted outside of the bar, although details on who assaulted him and why remain unclear. 

The Russian woman was not injured. The man told the first responders that only he was attacked. Patong Police are continuing to investigate. 

This news comes less than a week after another late-night incident of violence involving foreigners in Thailand, this one in Pattaya. On September 23, a tourist allegedly punched an elderly Australian man in the face as the man was trying to stop him from fighting with a motorcycle taxi driver. 

A witness added that the tourist seemed heavily intoxicated. The man sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was taken to a nearby hospital.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | MGR Online

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Noble_Design
2022-09-29 10:19
29 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The 35 year old man had wounds on his face, and one of his middle fingers. Could he have used the middle finger excessively?
Dancbmac
2022-09-29 11:08
1 hour ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Aaah, those high value quality tourists.... Boosting the tourism economy 🤣🤣
HolyCowCm
2022-09-29 11:48
Overly lubed with a foul mouth and a russian girl who did not belong there? Articles like this don't tell enough of the real story. People just don't get assaulted for being drunk.
ExpatPattaya
2022-09-29 11:59
Americans and Russians drinking together!  Never thought I would see the day!   
Viggen840
2022-09-29 12:36
47 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Overly lubed with a foul mouth and a russian girl who did not belong there? Articles like this don't tell enough of the real story. People just don't get assaulted for being drunk. They do…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya57 mins ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Politics2 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Environment2 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment3 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand3 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News3 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Best of4 hours ago

5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Weather4 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured
Patong4 hours ago

American tourist allegedly assaulted outside Patong bar
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending