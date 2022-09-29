American tourist allegedly assaulted outside Patong bar

An American tourist was allegedly assaulted in Phuket’s tourist hotspot town of Patong early yesterday morning. The 35 year old man had wounds on his face, and one of his middle fingers.

The man had been at a bar on Bangla Road, where he was reportedly very drunk. He had been with a 24 year old Russian woman. Staff had asked the man to leave the bar, according to Thai media.

The man was then allegedly assaulted outside of the bar, although details on who assaulted him and why remain unclear.

The Russian woman was not injured. The man told the first responders that only he was attacked. Patong Police are continuing to investigate.

This news comes less than a week after another late-night incident of violence involving foreigners in Thailand, this one in Pattaya. On September 23, a tourist allegedly punched an elderly Australian man in the face as the man was trying to stop him from fighting with a motorcycle taxi driver.

A witness added that the tourist seemed heavily intoxicated. The man sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was taken to a nearby hospital.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | MGR Online

