Lorry driver crushed to death by 3-tonne glass sheet in Phuket

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

In a tragic turn of events, a lorry driver was found dead due after being crushed by a 3-tonne sheet of glass and frame at the back of his own vehicle. The incident unfolded yesterday in Cherng Talay, Phuket.

Lt. Col. Warawut Sensob of the Cherng Talay Police was informed of the horrific accident at 2.30pm, finding the vehicle, along with its trailer, stationed in front of a substantial warehouse presently undergoing reconstruction.

The ill-fated man was identified as 44 year old Chitjit Puengboon, a native of the Nakhon Phanom province. His body was discovered inside the trailer under a colossal sheet of glass, several inches thick, held within a frame. Put together, the combined weight of the glass and its frame was projected to be a staggering 3 tonnes.

With the help of an onsite crane, officers lifted the glass slab, thus enabling rescue workers to extract the body, which was subsequently taken to Thalang Hospital.

Fellow lorry driver Apisit Khumsuwan revealed to the police that he and Chitjit had journeyed from Bangkok together to deliver cargo to the under-construction warehouse. It remained unclear to Apisit how Chitjit found himself in such a horrendous predicament.

Providing further details, 40 year old Kulchira Phumprathum, who works as an aide to the village chieftain of Moo 6, Cherng Talay, guessed that Chitjit must have been at the back of the lorry when the glass sheet was being hoisted out. Kulchira told The Phuket News…

“It seems the slips for lifting the glass somehow detached from the lifting hook, leading the sheet to descend onto Chitjit.”

