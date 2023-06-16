Pattaya ghost building Waterfront Suites demolished for new start

Photo by PRPATTAYA.

In a recent turn of events, Pattaya’s infamous ghost building, known as the Waterfront Suites and Residence, underwent a swift demolition. The hasty removal of the long-abandoned, 53-floor structure brought both surprise and relief to local residents who had petitioned against its existence for years. The colossal building, located in Bali Hai pier’s proximity, was widely regarded as a bothersome eyesore since its abandonment in 2014 due to legal complications.

Pattaya’s ghost building demolition process began in earnest on April 21 and was carried out by a private company. Owners of nearby business establishments gathered to witness the historical moment, celebrating the beginning of a new chapter in Pattaya’s ever-evolving skyline. The occasion marked an end to the long-standing conflict between property investors, residents, and government officials over the building’s fate.

The Waterfront Suites and Residence trace a fascinating and complex backstory. Originally approved by authorities in 2012, the structure was supposed to house residential units, a hotel, and a shopping mall. However, legal troubles relating to illegal land occupation and fraudulent documents ensued. As a result, the construction came to a sudden halt midway through the project, and the abandoned structure remained in limbo.

The once-ambitious property project faced numerous setbacks, stemming from a substantial debt of around US$190 million. This financial burden was carried by a variety of investors, contractors, state agencies, and financial institutions. Together, they grappled to find a viable solution to salvage the project and recover losses.

The turning point came earlier this year when the Waterfront’s principal developers reached a compromise with investors. Consequently, a decision was made to auction the property, and ownership was transferred to a private company. The new owner swiftly moved forward with plans to demolish the structure, sparking hope for the emergence of a modern waterfront development.

The demolition process heralds a pivotal change in Pattaya’s landscape. Business owners and residents in the area are optimistic that the removal of the 53-floor ghost building will unlock the area’s untapped potential. Locals believe that the elimination of the eyesore from the once-foreboding skyline will stimulate economic growth and improve the overall aesthetic of the city. They also hope this marks the beginning of legally compliant urban development in the Pattaya region.

One local business owner, Mr. Wilaiwan, shared his thoughts on the demolition.

“For us, here at the pier, the building was a negative symbol. It has been too long for unresolved matters. Now, as the building comes down, I am hoping for something better to be built…”

Pattaya City’s Development Department stated that the takedown of the 53-floor structure was in line with its strategic objectives. Among these objectives are plans to revamp public amenities, enhance urban infrastructure, and expand green spaces, reported The Pattaya News.

Follow us on :













The department’s official spokesperson stated, “The Waterfront building demolition is a significant milestone in Pattaya City’s development. We are committed to building a better future for both residents and visitors.”

Though the rapid demolition of Pattaya’s ghost building, Waterfront Suites and Residence might have taken some by surprise, it certainly foreshadows a promising new era for Pattaya city. The cataclysmic shift in the skyline of the locality signals progress and the potential for prosperity.