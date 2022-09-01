North East
Pervert arrested for sexually violating a Thai heroine’s monument
A naked pervert was arrested by police for trying to have sex with a holy monument in Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, in the Isaan part of Thailand.
The 30 year old man, Preechar Chumpla, was arrested on Friday, August 26, at the Thao Suranaree or Ya Mo Monument in the Non Somboon sub-district, Seng Sang district, in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
Police officers from Seng Sang Police Station reported they took a call from Preechar’s anxious parents at 3.20pm that day that their son was high on drugs, beat them up, ran around the house, climbed up on the house’s roof, took off his clothes, and refused to come down.
When an officer arrived at the scene, Preechar ran away to the Ya Mo Monument. He climbed up the monument, tried to have sex with it and masturbated, while angry locals tried to persuade him to come down over two hours by hitting him with sticks, and rods, and throwing objects at him.
Several direct hits later and Preechar lost his balance and came crashing to the ground, met by an angry mob who then kicked and beat him to within an inch of his life.
Police officers moved in to calm the situation before the man was beaten to death and took him to the police station where he tested positive for amphetamine. He was then sent to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The video of the incident went viral on social media. Many Thai netizens said the locals went too far and suggested that locals should have left it to the police.
Netizens said…
“It’s like I’m watching a punishment in hell”
“The superstitious belief is more important than a life”
“Is it illegal for a rampage like this?
“He might have a mental illness, and it’s better to leave it to the officers.”
Preechar’s family took him to the monument the following Sunday, August 27, to ask for forgiveness from the monument and locals.
Media reports say he is getting psychiatric treatment in hospital and would be punished according to the law when he gets better.
According to the Narcotics Act, Section 67, Preechar could face a penalty of imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to 200,000 baht or both for processing and using a category one drug (amphetamine).
According to Criminal Laws relating to the offence against property, he could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht for damaging, destroying, or causing depreciation of the value of the public property.
The monument is of Ya Mo, or Thao Suranari, a local heroine who saved Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand from an invasion by the Lao army 200 years ago. She rallied residents and formed a local army to defeat the invaders.
Her original memorial monument, which is 185 centimetres in height, is located in the city centre in front of Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Hall on Mahat Thai Road, Nai Mueng sub-district, Mueng Nakhon Ratchasima district.
